Kyowa Kirin Discontinues Rocatinlimab Trials Due To Malignancy Risk

Amgen Had Recently Returned Asset

 
• By Lisa Takagi
  
Kyowa kirin discontinues rocatinlimab
The Japanese firm overturned their positive risk-safety assessment after discovering another Kaposi's sarcoma cases which suggest their potential link to OX40 pathway. (Shutterstock)
