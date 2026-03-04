Pink Sheet
Kyowa Kirin Discontinues Rocatinlimab Trials Due To Malignancy Risk
Amgen Had Recently Returned Asset
Mar 04 2026
•
By
Lisa Takagi
The Japanese firm overturned their positive risk-safety assessment after discovering another Kaposi's sarcoma cases which suggest their potential link to OX40 pathway.
