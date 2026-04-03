Acadia CEO Led The Company To A Key Goal In A Challenging Year For Biopharma

Sales Grew As Projected, Despite External Concerns

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Acadia achieved $1bn in revenue for the first time in 2025 (Shutterstock)
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