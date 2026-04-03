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Medtech Insight
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Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Acadia CEO Led The Company To A Key Goal In A Challenging Year For Biopharma
Sales Grew As Projected, Despite External Concerns
Apr 03 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Acadia achieved $1bn in revenue for the first time in 2025
(Shutterstock)
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