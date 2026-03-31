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Curogen Attracts Global Investors As Novel Autoimmune, Protein Assets Progress
Focus On Autoimmune, Dermatology Disorders
Mar 31 2026
•
By
Jung Won Shin
The Korean Biotech Adopting More Global Approach In Operation, R&D
(Shutterstock)
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