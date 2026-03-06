Pink Sheet
J&J’s Tecvayli/Darzalex Faspro Wins FDA Approval For Second-Line Myeloma
Mar 06 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
J&J's combination of Tecvayli and Darzalex Faspro won FDA approval for second-line and later multiple myeloma
(Shutterstock)
