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Novo Nordisk Extends Wegovy Franchise With Higher-Dose Approval
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Novo Nordisk won FDA approval for Wegovy HD, a higher-dose formulation of the obesity drug Wegovy.
(Shutterstock)
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