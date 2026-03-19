Novo Nordisk Extends Wegovy Franchise With Higher-Dose Approval

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
Novo Nordisk won FDA approval for Wegovy HD, a higher-dose formulation of the obesity drug Wegovy. (Shutterstock)
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