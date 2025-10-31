Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
China Eyes First-In-Class Blockbuster Drugs In Display of ‘Strategic Purpose’
New Central Govt Policy, Funding Program
Oct 31 2025
•
By
Dexter Jie Yan
The Chinese government sets its sights on first-in-class drugs with original innovation and potential for global blockbuster status in a new state-supported R&D initiative. • Source: Shutterstock
More from R&D
More from China