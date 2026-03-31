Alumis Furthers Its Case In TYK2 Race With Phase III Envudeucitinib Data

 
• By Sushmita Panda
  
Plaque psoriasis
Plaque psoriasis is a chronic and immune-mediated disease driven by dysregulated IL-23 and IL-17 pathways. (Shutterstock)
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