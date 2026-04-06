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Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Amgen’s Subcutaneous Tepezza Scores In TED As More Convenient Version
Apr 06 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Amgen announced topline results from its Phase III trial of a subcutaneous version of Tepezza in TED.
(Shutterstock)
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