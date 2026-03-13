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Another Late-Stage LAG-3 Trial Bites The Dust As Immutep Ends Efti NSCLC Study
Mar 13 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Immutep will stop a Phase III trial of eftilagimod alfa in NSCLC due to futility.
(Shutterstock)
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