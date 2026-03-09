Pink Sheet
BMS’s Mezigdomide Scores In Second-Line Myeloma
Mar 09 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
BMS announced results of the Phase III SUCCESSOR-2 trial of mezigdomide combined with Amgen's Kyprolis and dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
(Alaric DeArment)
