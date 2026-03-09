BMS’s Mezigdomide Scores In Second-Line Myeloma

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
BMS announced results of the Phase III SUCCESSOR-2 trial of mezigdomide combined with Amgen's Kyprolis and dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. (Alaric DeArment)
