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Dizal’s Zegfrovy Snags World-First Phase III Win As Oral Option For Rare-Type NSCLC
Mar 23 2026
•
By
Dexter Jie Yan
Zegfrovy has snagged the world’s first Phase III win among its small molecule peers for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion (exon20in) mutations in a front-line setting.
(Shutterstock)
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