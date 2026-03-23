Dizal’s Zegfrovy Snags World-First Phase III Win As Oral Option For Rare-Type NSCLC

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
  
Zegfrovy has snagged the world’s first Phase III win among its small molecule peers for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion (exon20in) mutations in a front-line setting. (Shutterstock)
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