Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Five Chinese Biotechs Tap IPOs To Study First-In-Class Candidates Overseas
Multiple Hong Kong Listings Planned
Jan 28 2026
•
By
Dexter Jie Yan
Since the end of 2025, at least five Chinese biotechs have filed IPO applications to support overseas clinical development of first-in-class molecules. • Source: Shutterstock
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D