Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
In Brief: Jacobio/AZ’s JAB-23E73 Reports First Clinical Results For Pan-KRAS Inhibitors
Mar 11 2026
•
By
Dexter Jie Yan
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a major target indication for JAB-23E73.
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D