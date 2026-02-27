Pink Sheet
In Brief: Strong Results Advance DualityBio/BioNTech’s B7H3 ADC Into Phase III CRPC Trial
Feb 27 2026
•
By
Dexter Jie Yan
DualityBio touted DB-1311 as the first B7H3-targeting ADC that has demonstrated strong results in a mCRPC population that has received Novartis’s Pluvicto.
