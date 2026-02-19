Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
J&J Pauses Enrollment In Trial Of AC Immune-Partnered Anti-Tau Immunotherapy
Study Is Ongoing During Review
Feb 19 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Recruitment is paused, but dosing continues in already enrolled patients
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D