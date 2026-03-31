Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Leadership
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Merck Does Not See Fasting Requirement Limiting Uptake For Enlicitide
Mar 31 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Merck presented data from the Phase III CORALreef AddOn trial of enlicitide.
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D