Pfizer Finds Lucky Clover In Phase II Atirmociclib Trial

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
Pfizer announced topline results from the Phase II FOURLIGHT-1 study of atirmociclib in HR+/HER2- breast cancer. (Alaric DeArment/Scrip)
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