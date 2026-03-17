Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Pfizer Finds Lucky Clover In Phase II Atirmociclib Trial
Mar 17 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Pfizer announced topline results from the Phase II FOURLIGHT-1 study of atirmociclib in HR+/HER2- breast cancer.
(Alaric DeArment/Scrip)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D