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Pfizer Intends To File Lyme Vaccine For Approval Despite Phase III Miss
Mar 23 2026
•
By
Joseph Haas
Pfizer and Valneva want to file their Lyme vaccine for approval despite Phase III miss • Source: Shutterstock
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