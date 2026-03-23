Pfizer Intends To File Lyme Vaccine For Approval Despite Phase III Miss

 
• By Joseph Haas
  
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Pfizer and Valneva want to file their Lyme vaccine for approval despite Phase III miss • Source: Shutterstock
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