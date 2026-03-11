Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Solid Bio’s SGT-003 Data Show DMD Gene Therapy Efficacy Without Liver Toxicity
Potential Accelerated Approval Filing On Track
Mar 11 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Solid Bio engineered a novel construct for SGT-003 to differentiate from other DMD gene therapies
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D