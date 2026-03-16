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Structure’s ‘Start Low, Go Slow’ Titration Looks Viable For Oral GLP-1
Mar 16 2026
•
By
Joseph Haas
Structure appears to have mitigated tolerability issues for aleniglipron with a lower starting dose
(Shutterstock)
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