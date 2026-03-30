Viridian Succeeds In Phase III With SubQ TED Therapy, But Investors Grumble

 
• By Joseph Haas
  
eye disease
TED talk: Viridian moves second drug closer to FDA filing for TED • Source: Shutterstock
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