Xenon’s Seizure Drug Data Make A Strong Case For Clinical Use

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Xenon's azetukalner is a once-daily oral pill with a novel MOA, no drug-drug interactions and no titration (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Clinical Trials

More from R&D