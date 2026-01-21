Metsera Acquisition May Put Korean Obesity Assets Under Global Spotlight

GLP-1, Oral, Poly Agonist, New Modality Contenders Vying

 
• By Jung Won Shin
  
obesity drugs
Hanmi’s First Obesity Drug Efpeglenatide In Korean Approval Stage (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from R&D

More from Scrip