Finance Watch: Biopharma Stocks Sink On RFK Jr. Nomination To Head HHS

• By Mandy Jackson

Public Company Edition: President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services is seen as raising the potential for regulatory risk. Also, Geron revealed up to $375m in royalty and debt financings, while Zai Lab grossed $200m in a FOPO.

Scrip M&A Podcast: Why Has M&A Activity Ramped Downward In 2024?

• By Joseph Haas

Scrip’s Joseph Haas discusses biopharma M&A topics such as why deal activity declined during Q2 and Q3 with Gerardo Ubaghs of Frontier Medicines and Jason Silvers of Generate Biomedicines

Eyenovia Open To All Strategic Option With Phase III Myopia Terminations

• By Joseph Haas

With its data monitoring committee saying a Phase III trial of a drug-device combo product in pediatric myopia was not on track for success, Eyenovia will end the study and consider its options.

Halozyme Bid For Evotec Does Not Look High Enough

• By Kevin Grogan

The US firm wants to hook up with the German group to create a global innovative services company but its €11.00 per share cash offer looks unlikely to sway Evotec shareholders.

Pipeline Watch: Four Approvals And 10 Phase III Readouts

Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.

Immutep’s LAG-3 Adds To Keytruda In First-Line Lung Cancer

• By Elizabeth Cairns

Dosing eftilagimod alpha on top of Merck & Co’s blockbuster appears to improve survival, though more robust data are needed.

GLP-1 Action: Lupin For 2026 Launch, Aurobindo Too Eyes Semaglutide, Liraglutide

• By Vibha Ravi

Indian firms Lupin and Aurobindo lay out global plans for GLP-1 agonists, as Aurobindo also updates on its biosimilar ambitions as they report results for fiscal Q2.

PTC Gets US FDA Approval For Brain-Delivered Gene Therapy

• By Joseph Haas

Following ex-US approvals, PTC obtains a US OK for Kebilidi, branded Upstaza outside the US, as a gene therapy for ultra-rare AADC deficiency. The drug is administered via neurological surgery.

Bluebird Sees Commercial Growth For Gene Therapies, But Cash Remains An Overhang

• By Alaric DeArment

The biotech anticipates treating 74 patients with its gene therapies this year, with 30 more already scheduled for 2025.

Asia Deal Watch: Apollo Takes A Shine To Chinese Biotech’s Cardiometabolic Candidate

• By Joseph Haas, Lisa Takagi, Dexter Jie Yan, and Jung Won Shin

Plus deals involving Nippon Shinyaku/Atsena, Daiichi Sankyo/Alteogen, Santen/Arctic Vision, Henlius/SVAX, Nxera/Antiverse, Y-mAbs/Nobelpharma, Formosa/DAVI, Mochida/United Therapeutics, GSK/Chimagen and GC/Novelty Nobility.

Merck & Co. Jumps Into PD-1/VEGF Bispecific Race With LaNova Deal

• By Jessica Merrill

The company will in-license LM-299, gaining a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody that could help it defend its blockbuster PD-1 franchise against looming competition.

Merck KGaA’s Healthcare Unit Sees “Outstanding Profitability” In Q3

• By Elizabeth Cairns

Drug development costs shrank thanks in part to trial failures.

GSK’s Blenrep Set For Comeback After Overall Survival Win

• By Andrew McConaghie

Blenrep improved overall survival in the DREAMM-7 study in multiple myeloma patients compared with Darzalex, confirming the antibody-drug conjugate’s likely return to the market and potential blockbuster status.

Mind The Gap: Europe Pharma R&D Spend Loses Ground On US While China Climbs

• By Kevin Grogan

While Europe and the US had similar levels of R&D expenditure until 2014, the gap is widening and China is coming up on the rails, according to a new report from EFPIA, which warns that a coherent life sciences strategy for Europe would help stop the decline.

Korea Q3 Results Roundup: Lazertinib Boosts Yuhan, Hanmi Dispute Simmers

• By Jung Won Shin

Yuhan eyes successors to lazertinib after US approval, leadership dispute at Hanmi drags on and SK Bioscience completes CDMO acquisition.

Finance Watch: TRexBio Raises $84m To Pursue Proof Of Concept In Inflammatory Diseases

• By Mandy Jackson

Private Company Edition: TRexBio’s series B venture capital round will fund initial clinical trials for TRB-061, a TNFR2 agonist. And in addition to mega-rounds from Trace, Alentis and Metsera, Evommune and Axonis raised $115m each, while Elektrofi completed a $112.5m series C.

Metsera Raises $215m, Bringing 2024 Total To $505m For Obesity Trials

• By Mandy Jackson

After emerging with $290m in April and announcing Phase I data for its lead asset in September, Metsera raised another $215m to fund clinical trials for three obesity drug candidates.

Syros’s Hopes Dashed As Tamibarotene Flunks Phase III MDS Trial

• By Alaric DeArment

Analysts had hoped a prior negative result in acute myeloid leukemia would not read through to Syros’s Phase III myelodysplastic syndrome study, but SELECT-MDS-1 nevertheless failed too.

BioNTech Drops $800m To Acquire Bispecific Specialist Biotheus

• By Elizabeth Cairns

The German group is doubling down on the hot PD-(L)1 x VEGF-A bispecific space but will still have to contend with Summit and Akeso’s more advanced rival.

Alentis Raises $181m For Its ADCs Targeting Novel Target Claudin-1

• By Andrew McConaghie

The Swiss biotech is expanding on its Claudin-1 targeting antibodies in fibrosis by moving into Phase I with its potential first-in-class antibody drug conjugates