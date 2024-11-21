Scrip
Asia-Pacific continues to solidify its position as a key location for clinical trials, with China in particular dominating such activity in the region, and increasingly globally, a new Citeline White Paper shows.
Sage will end development for dalzanemdor after it failed in a Phase II Huntington’s disease trial, leaving the company with one commercial drug and three early-stage assets.
The company announced results of the TANDEM study combining the CETP inhibitor with ezetimibe, following successful monotherapy trial data announced in July
Boston Pharma may be rising in the FGF21 space, while Viking could be formidable competition for Madrigal in the THRβ agonist class. Akero will soon report potentially groundbreaking data in cirrhotic NASH.
Chris Boshoff has been with Pfizer more than 10 years and has led oncology R&D and the integration of Seagen. He will succeed Mikael Dolsten, who will depart after leading R&D for nearly 15 years.
The big pharma will get a first peak at BioAge’s Phase II results for azelaprag, but the biotech is keeping its options open with an ‘incretin-agnostic’ strategy for its exerkine candidate.
But differences in trial design means it is hard to handicap GSK’s product against Mirum’s volixibat.
Next year will see plenty of deals in the biopharma space and a growing number of them will come from China, attendees at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference heard.
But the expected nominee brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.
The drug maker’s muvalaplin is only in Phase II – behind candidates from Amgen and Novartis – but an analyst said it has “mega-blockbuster” potential, assuming it has the right biological activity.
The firm revealed that an analysis of its Phase III ESSENCE trial combining fibrosis reduction and NASH resolution showed a higher effect over placebo than in Madrigal’s pivotal trial.
The new formulation is expected to play a role in helping Merck maintain its multibillion-dollar cancer franchise after Keytruda loses exclusivity in 2028.
Novo Nordisk learned from missing analysts’ estimates after its second-quarter report but Eli Lilly was caught this time round. Meanwhile, a falling tide grounded all ships after the US election.
The company is trading below cash after admitting that an adverse event in a Rett syndrome trial left a patient critically ill.
The US healthcare giant says that icotrokinra could provide an “industry-leading combination of significant skin clearance with demonstrated tolerability in a once-daily pill" after succeeding in late-stage trials.
Incyte is looking to expand in dermatology, but two products at the center of its Escient buyout earlier this year have run into some trouble.
Astellas's C5 inhibitor faces another approval challenge, this time for a supplemental filing in the US, following the withdrawal of a European submission, although it continues to do well in what is its only market so far.
Detailed results for CD40L inhibitor dapirolizumab pegol showed consistent improvements over time with meaningful gains over placebo across all endpoints in its first Phase III study.
Sun and other major Indian firms outline how things are shaping up for products and manufacturing in China - while it’s a mixed bag, the wider outlook is upbeat. M&A and GLP-1 plays were among other key areas discussed during Q2 earnings.
Following Phase III safety and cash problems, Inventiva has its eye on lanifibranor becoming the second oral agent approved in NASH. Former Intercept CEO Mark Pruzanski is advising the effort.