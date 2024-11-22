Scrip
Recent data put Vir and Bluejay ahead of the pack, but it is hard to know exactly how well their products work.
Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.
Recently recruited from his analyst post, Andrew Baum is now Pfizer’s head of strategy and is having to deal with some big decisions on R&D investment and long-term commercial bets.
Original innovation in drug development is vital for Chinese pharmas to grow into international majors within a decade, while originality is not necessarily restricted to the first-in-class category, Xingli Wang, head of Fosun Pharma’s Global R&D, shares his thoughts with Scrip.
A new drug-hunting initiative funded by the Chinese government will focus on novel therapies for chronic diseases and encourage academia-industry collaboration.
Billion dollar-plus global deal with Japanese partner gives Kura's lead asset development impetus while adding to Kyowa Kirin's ambitions in hematological malignancies.
The agency granted accelerated approval to zanidatamab in HER2-positive biliary tract cancer, though the company is eyeing larger indications for the drug.
The Swiss pharma acquired Kate Therapeutics for up to $1.1bn, gaining preclinical gene therapies for neuromuscular conditions and novel platform technology.
CEO Vas Narasimhan has highlighted the strong momentum from six new products plus the old favorites Entresto and Cosentyx, saying that there are over 30 high-value medicines in the pipeline that will drive continued mid-single digit sales growth beyond 2029.
Asia-Pacific continues to solidify its position as a key location for clinical trials, with China in particular dominating such activity in the region, and increasingly globally, a new Citeline White Paper shows.
Sage will end development for dalzanemdor after it failed in a Phase II Huntington’s disease trial, leaving the company with one commercial drug and three early-stage assets.
The company announced results of the TANDEM study combining the CETP inhibitor with ezetimibe, following successful monotherapy trial data announced in July
Boston Pharma may be rising in the FGF21 space, while Viking could be formidable competition for Madrigal in the THRβ agonist class. Akero will soon report potentially groundbreaking data in cirrhotic NASH.
Chris Boshoff has been with Pfizer more than 10 years and has led oncology R&D and the integration of Seagen. He will succeed Mikael Dolsten, who will depart after leading R&D for nearly 15 years.
The big pharma will get a first peak at BioAge’s Phase II results for azelaprag, but the biotech is keeping its options open with an ‘incretin-agnostic’ strategy for its exerkine candidate.
But differences in trial design means it is hard to handicap GSK’s product against Mirum’s volixibat.
Next year will see plenty of deals in the biopharma space and a growing number of them will come from China, attendees at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference heard.
But the expected nominee brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.
The drug maker’s muvalaplin is only in Phase II – behind candidates from Amgen and Novartis – but an analyst said it has “mega-blockbuster” potential, assuming it has the right biological activity.
The firm revealed that an analysis of its Phase III ESSENCE trial combining fibrosis reduction and NASH resolution showed a higher effect over placebo than in Madrigal’s pivotal trial.