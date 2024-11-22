  1. Home
Fosun Pharma’s Global R&D Head On Original Innovation In China

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

Original innovation in drug development is vital for Chinese pharmas to grow into international majors within a decade, while originality is not necessarily restricted to the first-in-class category, Xingli Wang, head of Fosun Pharma’s Global R&D, shares his thoughts with Scrip.

China Race On For New Wave Of Novel Drugs

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

A new drug-hunting initiative funded by the Chinese government will focus on novel therapies for chronic diseases and encourage academia-industry collaboration.

Kyowa Kirin Deal Strengthens Road Ahead For Kura’s Menin Contender

 
• By Ian Haydock

Billion dollar-plus global deal with Japanese partner gives Kura's lead asset development impetus while adding to Kyowa Kirin's ambitions in hematological malignancies.

Jazz Gets Approval For Ziihera In Rare Cancer, With Eye On Larger Indications Ahead

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The agency granted accelerated approval to zanidatamab in HER2-positive biliary tract cancer, though the company is eyeing larger indications for the drug.

Novartis Gains Next-Generation Gene Therapy Tech With Kate Acquisition

 
• By Jessica Merrill

The Swiss pharma acquired Kate Therapeutics for up to $1.1bn, gaining preclinical gene therapies for neuromuscular conditions and novel platform technology.

Novartis Ups Sale Guidance And Heralds Rejuvenated Pipeline

 
• By Kevin Grogan

CEO Vas Narasimhan has highlighted the strong momentum from six new products plus the old favorites Entresto and Cosentyx, saying that there are over 30 high-value medicines in the pipeline that will drive continued mid-single digit sales growth beyond 2029.

China Dominates APAC’s Emergence As Global Trials Hub

 
• By Ian Haydock

Asia-Pacific continues to solidify its position as a key location for clinical trials, with China in particular dominating such activity in the region, and increasingly globally, a new Citeline White Paper shows.

Sage’s Pipeline Prospects Narrow Further As Dalzanemdor Fails In Huntington’s

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Sage will end development for dalzanemdor after it failed in a Phase II Huntington’s disease trial, leaving the company with one commercial drug and three early-stage assets.

NewAmsterdam’s Obicetrapib Boosts Approval Potential With Positive Combo Data

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The company announced results of the TANDEM study combining the CETP inhibitor with ezetimibe, following successful monotherapy trial data announced in July

NASH Updates: Boston Pharma, Viking Line Up As Serious Competitors

 
• By Joseph Haas

Boston Pharma may be rising in the FGF21 space, while Viking could be formidable competition for Madrigal in the THRβ agonist class. Akero will soon report potentially groundbreaking data in cirrhotic NASH.

Pfizer Picks Boshoff To Head R&D, A Smooth Transition In An Uncertain Time

 
• By Jessica Merrill

Chris Boshoff has been with Pfizer more than 10 years and has led oncology R&D and the integration of Seagen. He will succeed Mikael Dolsten, who will depart after leading R&D for nearly 15 years.

Lilly Has Early Access Rights To BioAge’s ‘Exercise In A Pill’ Data

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The big pharma will get a first peak at BioAge’s Phase II results for azelaprag, but the biotech is keeping its options open with an ‘incretin-agnostic’ strategy for its exerkine candidate.

GSK’s Linerixibat GLISTENs In PBC Itching

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

But differences in trial design means it is hard to handicap GSK’s product against Mirum’s volixibat.

Big Pharma BD Chiefs Predicting A Busy 2025 For Dealmaking

 
• By Kevin Grogan

Next year will see plenty of deals in the biopharma space and a growing number of them will come from China, attendees at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference heard.

CMS Administrator Nominee Oz Is ‘Communicator’ In Sync With RFK’s Healthy Living Focus

 
• By Cathy Kelly

But the expected nominee brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.

Could Lilly’s Muvalaplin Be An Lp(a) Dark Horse?

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The drug maker’s muvalaplin is only in Phase II – behind candidates from Amgen and Novartis – but an analyst said it has “mega-blockbuster” potential, assuming it has the right biological activity.

Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide Tops Madrigal’s Rezdiffra In NASH

 
• By Joseph Haas

The firm revealed that an analysis of its Phase III ESSENCE trial combining fibrosis reduction and NASH resolution showed a higher effect over placebo than in Madrigal’s pivotal trial.

Merck & Co.’s Subcutaneous Keytruda Matches I.V.

 
• By Jessica Merrill

The new formulation is expected to play a role in helping Merck maintain its multibillion-dollar cancer franchise after Keytruda loses exclusivity in 2028.

Stock Watch: Dashing Great GLP-1 Agonist Expectations

 
• By Andy Smith

Novo Nordisk learned from missing analysts’ estimates after its second-quarter report but Eli Lilly was caught this time round. Meanwhile, a falling tide grounded all ships after the US election.

Neurogene’s Value Tanks On Gene Therapy Side-Effect Details

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

The company is trading below cash after admitting that an adverse event in a Rett syndrome trial left a patient critically ill.