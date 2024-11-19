Scrip
But the expected nominee brings little experience running a large government organization or with the policy and budget challenges confronting Medicare and Medicaid.
The drug maker’s muvalaplin is only in Phase II – behind candidates from Amgen and Novartis – but an analyst said it has “mega-blockbuster” potential, assuming it has the right biological activity.
The firm revealed that an analysis of its Phase III ESSENCE trial combining fibrosis reduction and NASH resolution showed a higher effect over placebo than in Madrigal’s pivotal trial.
The new formulation is expected to play a role in helping Merck maintain its multibillion-dollar cancer franchise after Keytruda loses exclusivity in 2028.
Novo Nordisk learned from missing analysts’ estimates after its second-quarter report but Eli Lilly was caught this time round. Meanwhile, a falling tide grounded all ships after the US election.
The company is trading below cash after admitting that an adverse event in a Rett syndrome trial left a patient critically ill.
The US healthcare giant says that icotrokinra could provide an “industry-leading combination of significant skin clearance with demonstrated tolerability in a once-daily pill" after succeeding in late-stage trials.
Incyte is looking to expand in dermatology, but two products at the center of its Escient buyout earlier this year have run into some trouble.
Astellas's C5 inhibitor faces another approval challenge, this time for a supplemental filing in the US, following the withdrawal of a European submission, although it continues to do well in what is its only market so far.
Detailed results for CD40L inhibitor dapirolizumab pegol showed consistent improvements over time with meaningful gains over placebo across all endpoints in its first Phase III study.
Sun and other major Indian firms outline how things are shaping up for products and manufacturing in China - while it’s a mixed bag, the wider outlook is upbeat. M&A and GLP-1 plays were among other key areas discussed during Q2 earnings.
Following Phase III safety and cash problems, Inventiva has its eye on lanifibranor becoming the second oral agent approved in NASH. Former Intercept CEO Mark Pruzanski is advising the effort.
The drug maker anticipates a potential label expansion for Revuforj (revumenib) from KMTA2-translocation acute leukemias into NPM1-mutant AML.
The company has reached agreement with the US FDA on a pivotal trial for RGX-202 through an accelerated pathway.
After completing due diligence, private equity firm Brookfield is reportedly close to launching an offer of €10.50 euros per share to acquire the Spanish major. Given that at least one investor believes Grifols is worth at least €20 a share, sparks could fly.
Among the major topics at the conference this week will be the impact on global biopharma of the upcoming Trump administration, frenetic activity in the obesity field, and hopes of increased funding for UK biotech companies.
Interim results from an international Phase II study with its prolactin inhibiting antibody have boosted HopeMed’s confidence in its first-line potential in the chronic disorder, the Chinese venture's CEO tells Scrip.
In this week's episode: muscling into the obesity market; AbbVie’s schizophrenia failure; Bayer will not take risky bets; generally strong Q2 for Japanese majors; and AstraZeneca juggles China and growth questions.
Public Company Edition: President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services is seen as raising the potential for regulatory risk. Also, Geron revealed up to $375m in royalty and debt financings, while Zai Lab grossed $200m in a FOPO.
Scrip’s Joseph Haas discusses biopharma M&A topics such as why deal activity declined during Q2 and Q3 with Gerardo Ubaghs of Frontier Medicines and Jason Silvers of Generate Biomedicines