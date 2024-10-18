Scrip
Full data from Merck & Co’s Phase IIb/III trial of its novel RSV antibody suggest that it will have to fight hard against Sanofi/AstraZeneca’s leader.
Response Pharma aims to help people transition off Wegovy and Zepbound and maintain weight their loss in the long-term – making it one of many biopharma companies looking to fill gaps in the growing obesity segment.
In a video interview, Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, speaks with Scrip about a focus on on-patent products, an integrated ADC offering, a measured approach to the proposed BIOSECURE Act and the company’s strategy to double revenue to about $2bn
While oncology and discovery-stage assets accounted for the majority of R&D projects supported by a Korean state fund this year, new modalities such as ADCs and TPDs are emerging.
The AI-focused biotech closed a $120m series B funding round, bringing the total funding it has raised to $200m, as it aims to have a product candidate in the clinic in 2026.
Deal Snapshot: Pfizer is hoping Triana’s approach to molecular glue degradation can yield novel approaches to difficult targets in multiple therapeutic areas, including cancers.
The latest reorganization comes after a mid-stage pipeline asset failed in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.
The company’s share price has rocketed after becoming the first to show RNA editing works in humans, providing new competition for gene-editing firms.
Sanofi and Orano Med have kicked off a joint venture worth $1.9bn to develop alpha-emitting cancer therapies, underscoring the importance of this space to big pharma.
Recent moves in the industry include changes at the top at Defence Therapeutics, Trevena and Neurocrine Biosciences, plus Alpha Cognition gets a new chief Financial officer.
Japanese distributor Meiji Seika Pharma is considering possible legal action against what it views as online slander around COVID-19 vaccine Kostaive, which received its global-first approval in Japan last year and has now been launched for regular vaccination in the country.
The companies presented data for Uplizna and nipocalimab in gMG at a medical meeting. J&J’s nipocalimab is pending for approval in the disease, while Amgen is working on submitting Uplizna.
A Phase II study shows that D2 receptor antagonist NG101 can significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in patients taking Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide for obesity.
CEO Nicolas Poirier talked to Scrip about the development plans for two late-stage assets: a therapeutic cancer vaccine and an IL-7 antagonist for ulcerative colitis.
There have been no new class of oral antibiotics for uncomplicated urinary tract infections approved for over two decades. With a priority review secured in the US, GSK's triazaacenaphthylene offering could make it to market by March next year.
The combination results with Tecentriq bolster the case for Jazz’s drug, but it will still face competition from Amgen’s Imdeltra and others in the hard-to-treat cancer.
A court order encompassing funding, drug pricing, clinical trials and overall policy implementation aspects is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the treatment of rare diseases in India. Sarepta, Roche and Sanofi are among the key players that have been part of pricing discussions.
China Biopharma Podcast: Interview with AZ, Sciwind’s Ecnoglutide Results and China Law Firm On BIOSECURE
Dexter Yan talks about his September interview with Sharon Barr, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president, Biopharmaceuticals R&D. Hu Xu shares her articles on Sciwind’s ecnoglutide Phase III results and a Chinese law firm’s view on the proposed US BIOSECURE Act.
ARM’s Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa offered optimism that a biopharma financial market recovery is under way, but cell and gene therapies still are seen as risky investments.
Although the data are from a small bridging study, MeiraGTx plans to discuss Phase III options for AAV-GAD in Parkinson’s disease after showing efficacy on a disease rating scale and a quality-of-life measure.