  1. Home
  2. >>Scrip

Scrip

BusinessLeadership R&DNew ProductsTherapy AreasAdvanced TherapiesDigital TechnologiesRare DiseasesWomen's HealthDrug PricingESGConferencesFocus On AsiaScrip AsksMarket SnapshotPodcastsPartnered ContentCOVID-19ContentArchive
Merck & Co’s Clesrovimab Has Beyfortus Hill To Climb In RSV

Merck & Co’s Clesrovimab Has Beyfortus Hill To Climb In RSV

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

Full data from Merck & Co’s Phase IIb/III trial of its novel RSV antibody suggest that it will have to fight hard against Sanofi/AstraZeneca’s leader.

Post-GLP-1 Treatment Weight Rebound Is A Big Problem – Response Pharma Thinks It Has A Solution

Post-GLP-1 Treatment Weight Rebound Is A Big Problem – Response Pharma Thinks It Has A Solution

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

Response Pharma aims to help people transition off Wegovy and Zepbound and maintain weight their loss in the long-term – making it one of many biopharma companies looking to fill gaps in the growing obesity segment.

Piramal Pharma On ADC-Making Edge, BIOSECURE Act, $2Bn-Mark Strategy

Piramal Pharma On ADC-Making Edge, BIOSECURE Act, $2Bn-Mark Strategy

 
• By Vibha Ravi

In a video interview, Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, speaks with Scrip about a focus on on-patent products, an integrated ADC offering, a measured approach to the proposed BIOSECURE Act and the company’s strategy to double revenue to about $2bn

ADCs, New Modalities High On Korea State Fund’s Priorities

ADCs, New Modalities High On Korea State Fund’s Priorities

 
• By Jung Won Shin

While oncology and discovery-stage assets accounted for the majority of R&D projects supported by a Korean state fund this year, new modalities such as ADCs and TPDs are emerging.

Terray Aims To Further Develop AI Platform, Move Into Clinic In 2026

Terray Aims To Further Develop AI Platform, Move Into Clinic In 2026

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The AI-focused biotech closed a $120m series B funding round, bringing the total funding it has raised to $200m, as it aims to have a product candidate in the clinic in 2026.

Pfizer Joins Molecular Glue Degradation Race Via Pact With Triana

Pfizer Joins Molecular Glue Degradation Race Via Pact With Triana

 
• By Joseph Haas

Deal Snapshot: Pfizer is hoping Triana’s approach to molecular glue degradation can yield novel approaches to difficult targets in multiple therapeutic areas, including cancers.

Another Round Of Layoffs Underway At Sage, Including Half Of R&D

Another Round Of Layoffs Underway At Sage, Including Half Of R&D

 
• By Jessica Merrill

The latest reorganization comes after a mid-stage pipeline asset failed in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Wave Achieves First Therapeutic RNA Editing in Humans

Wave Achieves First Therapeutic RNA Editing in Humans

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The company’s share price has rocketed after becoming the first to show RNA editing works in humans, providing new competition for gene-editing firms.

Meet The Latest Radiopharmaceuticals Player

Meet The Latest Radiopharmaceuticals Player

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

Sanofi and Orano Med have kicked off a joint venture worth $1.9bn to develop alpha-emitting cancer therapies, underscoring the importance of this space to big pharma.

Executives On The Move: UroGen Pharma Acquires CFO From Galera Therapeutics

Executives On The Move: UroGen Pharma Acquires CFO From Galera Therapeutics

 
• By Scrip Team

Recent moves in the industry include changes at the top at Defence Therapeutics, Trevena and Neurocrine Biosciences, plus Alpha Cognition gets a new chief Financial officer.

Meiji Considers Legal Action Amid Japan Misinformation On Kostaive Vaccine

Meiji Considers Legal Action Amid Japan Misinformation On Kostaive Vaccine

 
• By Lisa Takagi

Japanese distributor Meiji Seika Pharma is considering possible legal action against what it views as online slander around COVID-19 vaccine Kostaive, which received its global-first approval in Japan last year and has now been launched for regular vaccination in the country.

Amgen, J&J Myasthenia Gravis Data Show Potential Market Opportunities

Amgen, J&J Myasthenia Gravis Data Show Potential Market Opportunities

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The companies presented data for Uplizna and nipocalimab in gMG at a medical meeting. J&J’s nipocalimab is pending for approval in the disease, while Amgen is working on submitting Uplizna.

Neurogastrx Shows It Can Offset GLP-1 Side Effects

Neurogastrx Shows It Can Offset GLP-1 Side Effects

 
• By Joseph Haas

A Phase II study shows that D2 receptor antagonist NG101 can significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in patients taking Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide for obesity.

OSE Open To Partners For Late-Stage Assets

OSE Open To Partners For Late-Stage Assets

 
• By Jessica Merrill

CEO Nicolas Poirier talked to Scrip about the development plans for two late-stage assets: a therapeutic cancer vaccine and an IL-7 antagonist for ulcerative colitis.

GSK’s Antibiotic Gepotidacin Nears Approval Line

GSK’s Antibiotic Gepotidacin Nears Approval Line

 
• By Kevin Grogan

There have been no new class of oral antibiotics for uncomplicated urinary tract infections approved for over two decades. With a priority review secured in the US, GSK's triazaacenaphthylene offering could make it to market by March next year.

Jazz’s Zepzelca Shored Up By Small-Cell Lung Cancer Success

Jazz’s Zepzelca Shored Up By Small-Cell Lung Cancer Success

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The combination results with Tecentriq bolster the case for Jazz’s drug, but it will still face competition from Amgen’s Imdeltra and others in the hard-to-treat cancer.

India Rare Diseases: Court Shows Path For Policy Action, Funding, Price Issues

India Rare Diseases: Court Shows Path For Policy Action, Funding, Price Issues

 
• By Anju Ghangurde

A court order encompassing funding, drug pricing, clinical trials and overall policy implementation aspects is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the treatment of rare diseases in India. Sarepta, Roche and Sanofi are among the key players that have been part of pricing discussions.

China Biopharma Podcast: Interview with AZ, Sciwind’s Ecnoglutide Results and China Law Firm On BIOSECURE

China Biopharma Podcast: Interview with AZ, Sciwind’s Ecnoglutide Results and China Law Firm On BIOSECURE

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan and Xu Hu

Dexter Yan talks about his September interview with Sharon Barr, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president, Biopharmaceuticals R&D. Hu Xu shares her articles on Sciwind’s ecnoglutide Phase III results and a Chinese law firm’s view on the proposed US BIOSECURE Act.

Financing Is Improving, But Cell And Gene Therapy Firms May Be Last To Feel It

Financing Is Improving, But Cell And Gene Therapy Firms May Be Last To Feel It

 
• By Mandy Jackson

ARM’s Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa offered optimism that a biopharma financial market recovery is under way, but cell and gene therapies still are seen as risky investments.

MeiraGTx’s Phase II Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Shows Efficacy, Safety

MeiraGTx’s Phase II Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Shows Efficacy, Safety

 
• By Joseph Haas

Although the data are from a small bridging study, MeiraGTx plans to discuss Phase III options for AAV-GAD in Parkinson’s disease after showing efficacy on a disease rating scale and a quality-of-life measure.