Scrip
Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.
Emerging Company Profile: Resalis will soon start human trials of an oligonucleotide targeting a microRNA that is overexpressed in obese mice, but much remains to be proven in humans.
While most drug development in the multiple sclerosis space has focused just on relapse prevention, Immunic’s dual-acting therapy vidofludimus calcium also offers a novel approach for neurodegeneration, its CEO Daniel Vitt tells Scrip.
Plus deals involving Novartis with Vyriad, Ratio and Schrödinger; Pharmanovia/Lindis, Pulmatrix/Cullgen, Entero/Journey, Roche/Flare and AlloVir/Kalaris.
Roche's blockbuster ophthalmic drug set for China reimbursement list inclusion in three indications and shows positive interim results in PCV.
Celltrion Group chairman outlines new plans for the Korean biosimilars giant to move into the CDMO sector and updates on new drug development activities.
The second podcast in our series marking 20 years of the Scrip Awards and their recognition of biopharma innovation looking back at some of the trends that have shaped the sector in that time.
The Norwegian biotech is losing a big pharma partner and up to half of its staff, but remains confident about the prospects for its personalized cancer vaccine programs.
Restructuring Edition: Kronos is laying off most of its employees as it considers strategic options, including a potential sale of its assets. Also, Agenus is restructuring and other companies revealed job cuts in Q3 earnings reports, including Sensei, AN2, NextCure and Aurinia.
The company said the NORSE EIGHT trial of ONS-5010 did not meet the primary endpoint of showing noninferiority to ranibizumab, but it still plans to file for US FDA approval.
Ahead of ASH 2024, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation’s CEO outlines to Scrip the promising profile of the alliance’s early stage trispecific versus existing bispecific antibodies in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, including a significant overall response rate.
Hua Medicine’s HuaTangNing (dorzagliatin), the world’s first approved glucokinase activator, has apparently fallen short of restoring Bayer to its pre-2020 frontrunner position in China’s market for oral type 2 diabetes drugs, and the two companies' alliance is now set to be dissolved.
Plus deals involving Zai Lab/Pfizer, Laekna/Lilly, Takeda/Alloy, Lunit/AstraZeneca, VelaVigo/Avenzo, Biosion/Aclaris, HCW/WY Biotech, Celltrion/iQone and Kaken/Numab.
Both companies are seeking to license their products as they try to stretch their dwindling cash.
Deal Snapshot: The essential tremor space has not seen innovation in treatment for decades. Acadia believes Saniona's GABAA-α3 positive allosteric modulator could be the answer.
AstraZeneca execs talk about the challenges South Korea faces in becoming a more attractive market for investment by global pharma firms and its significance as a site for clinical trials.
The proposal states that Part D plans could define "obesity" for coverage determination, but CMS said overly restrictive criteria would be inconsistent with formulary review requirements and step-therapy would not be allowed.
Much anticipated Phase II results in obesity for Amgen’s GLP-1 agonist/GIP antagonist showed up to 20% weight loss, but without detailed data the drug’s competitiveness is hard to ascertain.
AL002 failed across the board in a mid-stage study, and Alector has trimmed its workforce as it refocuses on its other two assets.
The SKYSCRAPER-01 trial’s failure to generate an overall survival benefit is the biggest blow yet to the TIGIT inhibitor class, but Roche looking to move on with its buyout of the CAR-T therapy company.