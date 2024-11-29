  1. Home
Pipeline Watch: Nine Approvals And Six Phase III Readouts

Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.

Sanofi-Backed Resalis Brings MicroRNA To Obesity

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

Emerging Company Profile: Resalis will soon start human trials of an oligonucleotide targeting a microRNA that is overexpressed in obese mice, but much remains to be proven in humans.

Broad Benefits Of Immunic MS Drug Could Transform Treatment

 
• By Kevin Grogan

While most drug development in the multiple sclerosis space has focused just on relapse prevention, Immunic’s dual-acting therapy vidofludimus calcium also offers a novel approach for neurodegeneration, its CEO Daniel Vitt tells Scrip.

Deal Watch: Sarepta Targets RNAi In Broad Collaboration With Arrowhead

 
• By Joseph Haas

Plus deals involving Novartis with Vyriad, Ratio and Schrödinger; Pharmanovia/Lindis, Pulmatrix/Cullgen, Entero/Journey, Roche/Flare and AlloVir/Kalaris.

Vabysmo Hopes To Ride New Coverage In China, Data To Expand In Asia

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

Roche's blockbuster ophthalmic drug set for China reimbursement list inclusion in three indications and shows positive interim results in PCV.

BIOSECURE Nudges Celltrion’s Jump Into CDMO Business

 
• By Jung Won Shin

Celltrion Group chairman outlines new plans for the Korean biosimilars giant to move into the CDMO sector and updates on new drug development activities.

The Scrip Awards Podcast, Ep2: 2024 Awards Preview & Verona Pharma Interview

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The second podcast in our series marking 20 years of the Scrip Awards and their recognition of biopharma innovation looking back at some of the trends that have shaped the sector in that time.

Nykode Bruised But Not Broken After Roche Split

 
• By Kevin Grogan

The Norwegian biotech is losing a big pharma partner and up to half of its staff, but remains confident about the prospects for its personalized cancer vaccine programs.

Finance Watch: CEO Bischofberger Exits As Kronos Cuts 83% Of Workforce

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Restructuring Edition: Kronos is laying off most of its employees as it considers strategic options, including a potential sale of its assets. Also, Agenus is restructuring and other companies revealed job cuts in Q3 earnings reports, including Sensei, AN2, NextCure and Aurinia.

Outlook Holds Out Hope For Wet AMD Approval Despite Phase III Topline Miss

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The company said the NORSE EIGHT trial of ONS-5010 did not meet the primary endpoint of showing noninferiority to ranibizumab, but it still plans to file for US FDA approval.

Lot Riding On IGI’s Promising Trispecific Antibody For Myeloma

 
• By Anju Ghangurde

Ahead of ASH 2024, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation’s CEO outlines to Scrip the promising profile of the alliance’s early stage trispecific versus existing bispecific antibodies in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, including a significant overall response rate.

Hua’s China Deal With Bayer For Novel Oral Diabetes Drug Collapses

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

Hua Medicine’s HuaTangNing (dorzagliatin), the world’s first approved glucokinase activator, has apparently fallen short of restoring Bayer to its pre-2020 frontrunner position in China’s market for oral type 2 diabetes drugs, and the two companies' alliance is now set to be dissolved.

Asia Deal Watch: Otsuka Lands Second Alliance With Ionis, Focused On ALS Subpopulation

 
• By Joseph Haas, Jung Won Shin, and Lisa Takagi

Plus deals involving Zai Lab/Pfizer, Laekna/Lilly, Takeda/Alloy, Lunit/AstraZeneca, VelaVigo/Avenzo, Biosion/Aclaris, HCW/WY Biotech, Celltrion/iQone and Kaken/Numab.

Idorsia And Medigene Cut Jobs To Keep Going

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

Both companies are seeking to license their products as they try to stretch their dwindling cash.

Saniona Cash Worries Ease With Acadia Neuro Biobucks Pact

 
• By Kevin Grogan

Deal Snapshot: The essential tremor space has not seen innovation in treatment for decades. Acadia believes Saniona's GABAA-α3 positive allosteric modulator could be the answer.

Innovation Rewards, Regulatory Ecosystem Key To Korea Competitiveness - AZ Execs

 
• By Jung Won Shin

AstraZeneca execs talk about the challenges South Korea faces in becoming a more attractive market for investment by global pharma firms and its significance as a site for clinical trials.

Medicare, Medicaid Coverage Of Obesity Drugs Would Add $40bn In Government Spending

 
• By Cathy Kelly

The proposal states that Part D plans could define "obesity" for coverage determination, but CMS said overly restrictive criteria would be inconsistent with formulary review requirements and step-therapy would not be allowed.

Amgen’s Phase II MariTide Data Lack Clarity Market Hoped For

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Much anticipated Phase II results in obesity for Amgen’s GLP-1 agonist/GIP antagonist showed up to 20% weight loss, but without detailed data the drug’s competitiveness is hard to ascertain.

Alector Follows Cassava With An Alzheimer’s Miss

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

AL002 failed across the board in a mid-stage study, and Alector has trimmed its workforce as it refocuses on its other two assets.

Roche Softens TIGIT Blow With Poseida Buyout

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The SKYSCRAPER-01 trial’s failure to generate an overall survival benefit is the biggest blow yet to the TIGIT inhibitor class, but Roche looking to move on with its buyout of the CAR-T therapy company.