Regenxbio Rises After Duchenne Update And Sarepta Safety Scare

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

Encouraging results in younger children with Duchenne is keeping Regenxbio on track for a potential mid-2026 filing for its gene therapy, RGX-202.

Sanofi Advances Immunology Ambitions With Dren Deal

 
• By Kevin Grogan

The France-based giant inks a transaction potentially worth around $1.9bn to get hold of Dren Bio’s autoimmune disease treatment DR-0201.

How Miltenyi Hopes To Help Shape India’s CGT Landscape

 
• By Anju Ghangurde

Miltenyi’s leadership calls for a streamlined regulatory framework as India gears to scale in cell and gene therapy. Executives from the German group also talked to Scrip about helping advance local capabilities, delivering point-of-care CAR- T cell therapy to hospitals and pricing dynamics.

Black Diamond Gets The Gift Of Time In License Pact With Servier

 
• By Joseph Haas

Servier takes a Phase I rationally designed cancer candidate for $70m up front, while Black Diamond will wait on more mature data for its Phase II lead candidate in lung cancer.

Roivant Phase III Batoclimab Trial Is Positive, But No Filing Planned

 
• By Jessica Merrill

The company’s Immunovant announced positive data from a Phase III trial in myasthenia gravis but the focus is on next-generation drug IMVT-1402.

Finance Watch: Venture Capital Mega-Rounds Attempt A Rebound In March

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Private Company Edition: There have been five $100m-plus VC rounds so far this month, up from three in all of February. Flagship unveiled Lila Sciences with $200m, while Curevo and Insilico raised $110m in series B and E rounds, respectively. Also, Arbor Biotech garnered $73.9m.

After Securing Biogen Pact, Stoke’s CEO Edward Kaye Bows Out

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The 75-year-old veteran of rare disease drug development is handing over the reins to a successor, but will stay to help Stoke Therapeutics expand its pipeline.

Almirall Looks To Dominate Across Derma Spectrum

 
• By Kevin Grogan

CEO Carlos Gallardo tells Scrip the Barcelona-based group has laid the foundations to advance four promising assets that have considerable potential for a variety of dermatological diseases.

Amgen’s Research VP On Goldilocks Viscosity, AI’s Hinge Moment

 
• By Vibha Ravi

Amgen’s AI model to predict proteins in the “bright Goldilocks zone of viscosity” with over 80% accuracy minus a wet lab experiment holds immense potential, VP Research Haldar said at an event as he spoke about a “hinge moment” for AI in pharma

Roche Adds To Its Antibody Armoury With OBT Alliance

 
• By Kevin Grogan

Deal Snapshot: The antibody-drug conjugate field continues one of the hottest dealmaking spaces and Roche continues to invest heavily. Its latest pact could be transformative for the UK firm which already has a decent number of big pharma partners.

Eisai Expands Dementia Ecosystem Via EcoNaviSta Acquisition

 
• By Lisa Takagi

Move to acquire profitable Tokyo-based venture part of Japanese major's strategy of building a broader ecosystem for dementia detection and care.

Sarepta Shares Plummet On News Of Elevidys Patient Death

 
• By Joseph Haas

The gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy passed the blockbuster sales threshold in 2024. Analysts said the drug’s overall risk/benefit profile still appears solid.

New Duchenne Results Put Avidity On Course For Filing

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The potential first-in-class antibody oligonucleotide conjugate could treat a form of the muscle wasting disease, and could be the first of Avidity’s trio of rare disease drugs to gain approval.

Stock Watch: Bayer’s Movable Goalposts

 
• By Andy Smith

After lowering its full-year earnings guidance just six weeks before the end of 2024, Bayer, by talking up of the prospects for its new drug launches and a major clinical trial result in 2025, might risk damaging its integrity further.

Big Pharma Backing For Sofinnova Biotech Acceleration Plans In Europe

 
• By Kevin Grogan

The Biovelocita II fund is supported by the likes of Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer

Taiho Expands Cancer Pipeline With ADCs In $400m Araris Buy

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Taiho’s acquisition of Swiss next-generation antibody-drug conjugate developer Araris is one of about 10 ADC deals so far in 2025. The companies previously partnered in 2023.

Incyte’s Povorcitinib Looks Approvable In HS, But How Competitive?

 
• By Joseph Haas

Incyte’s JAK1 inhibitor meets the primary endpoint in two Phase III hidradenitis suppurativa trials, but the drug may not be able to supplant established biologic therapies.

Orca Swims Toward Commercialization Of T-Cell Therapy

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The biotech announced positive Phase III data for Orca-T, its allogeneic cell therapy, and a company cofounder talked with Scrip about Orca’s commercialization plans.

AstraZeneca Buys Into In Vivo Cell Therapy Potential With EsoBiotec

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The acquisition is worth up to $1bn and adds to AstraZeneca’s broad array of cell therapy technologies.

Pipeline Watch: Ten Approvals And Eighteen Phase III Readouts

Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.