Encouraging results in younger children with Duchenne is keeping Regenxbio on track for a potential mid-2026 filing for its gene therapy, RGX-202.
The France-based giant inks a transaction potentially worth around $1.9bn to get hold of Dren Bio’s autoimmune disease treatment DR-0201.
Miltenyi’s leadership calls for a streamlined regulatory framework as India gears to scale in cell and gene therapy. Executives from the German group also talked to Scrip about helping advance local capabilities, delivering point-of-care CAR- T cell therapy to hospitals and pricing dynamics.
Servier takes a Phase I rationally designed cancer candidate for $70m up front, while Black Diamond will wait on more mature data for its Phase II lead candidate in lung cancer.
The company’s Immunovant announced positive data from a Phase III trial in myasthenia gravis but the focus is on next-generation drug IMVT-1402.
Private Company Edition: There have been five $100m-plus VC rounds so far this month, up from three in all of February. Flagship unveiled Lila Sciences with $200m, while Curevo and Insilico raised $110m in series B and E rounds, respectively. Also, Arbor Biotech garnered $73.9m.
The 75-year-old veteran of rare disease drug development is handing over the reins to a successor, but will stay to help Stoke Therapeutics expand its pipeline.
CEO Carlos Gallardo tells Scrip the Barcelona-based group has laid the foundations to advance four promising assets that have considerable potential for a variety of dermatological diseases.
Amgen’s AI model to predict proteins in the “bright Goldilocks zone of viscosity” with over 80% accuracy minus a wet lab experiment holds immense potential, VP Research Haldar said at an event as he spoke about a “hinge moment” for AI in pharma
Deal Snapshot: The antibody-drug conjugate field continues one of the hottest dealmaking spaces and Roche continues to invest heavily. Its latest pact could be transformative for the UK firm which already has a decent number of big pharma partners.
Move to acquire profitable Tokyo-based venture part of Japanese major's strategy of building a broader ecosystem for dementia detection and care.
The gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy passed the blockbuster sales threshold in 2024. Analysts said the drug’s overall risk/benefit profile still appears solid.
The potential first-in-class antibody oligonucleotide conjugate could treat a form of the muscle wasting disease, and could be the first of Avidity’s trio of rare disease drugs to gain approval.
After lowering its full-year earnings guidance just six weeks before the end of 2024, Bayer, by talking up of the prospects for its new drug launches and a major clinical trial result in 2025, might risk damaging its integrity further.
The Biovelocita II fund is supported by the likes of Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer
Taiho’s acquisition of Swiss next-generation antibody-drug conjugate developer Araris is one of about 10 ADC deals so far in 2025. The companies previously partnered in 2023.
Incyte’s JAK1 inhibitor meets the primary endpoint in two Phase III hidradenitis suppurativa trials, but the drug may not be able to supplant established biologic therapies.
The biotech announced positive Phase III data for Orca-T, its allogeneic cell therapy, and a company cofounder talked with Scrip about Orca’s commercialization plans.
The acquisition is worth up to $1bn and adds to AstraZeneca’s broad array of cell therapy technologies.
