  1. Home
  2. >>Scrip

Scrip

BusinessLeadership R&DNew ProductsTherapy AreasAdvanced TherapiesDigital TechnologiesRare DiseasesWomen's HealthDrug PricingESGConferencesFocus On AsiaScrip AsksMarket SnapshotPodcastsPartnered ContentCOVID-19ContentArchive
As Novo Spars Over Semaglutide Capacity, Strides To Arm GLP-1 Generics Cos Ahead Of LoEs

As Novo Spars Over Semaglutide Capacity, Strides To Arm GLP-1 Generics Cos Ahead Of LoEs

 
• By Vibha Ravi

Strides is to supply semaglutide and liraglutide to generics companies amid global capacity constraints and drug shortages, ahead of loss of exclusivity. An ability to make drug-device combinations has meant it has contracts for seven of the eight GLP-1 agonists, and counting

PBMs, FTC and IRA: Experts Tackle Pharma’s Tough Acronyms At BioFuture

PBMs, FTC and IRA: Experts Tackle Pharma’s Tough Acronyms At BioFuture

 
• By Jessica Merrill

Some of the industry’s biggest challenges – and potential solutions to those problems – were hot topics at the BioFuture conference in New York.

AbbVie Adds Alzheimer’s Opportunity With $1.4bn Aliada Buy

AbbVie Adds Alzheimer’s Opportunity With $1.4bn Aliada Buy

 
• By Joseph Haas

Aliada’s ALIA-1758 addresses the same target as Lilly’s Kisunla, but is paired with a blood-brain barrier transport technology that may offer high affinity and potential for lower dosing.

Iterum Scores First Approval For Oral Penem Antibiotic

Iterum Scores First Approval For Oral Penem Antibiotic

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The US FDA approved Orlynvah for uncomplicated urinary tract infections among adult women, despite some concerns about the potential for off-label use and resistance.

Novartis Pays Big To License Monte Rosa’s Molecular Glue Degrader

Novartis Pays Big To License Monte Rosa’s Molecular Glue Degrader

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

Unlike previous deals in this space which were mostly to do with discovering new compounds, the big pharma is paying $150m upfront to license a specific product.

Pipeline Watch: 12 Approvals And 17 Phase III Readouts

Pipeline Watch: 12 Approvals And 17 Phase III Readouts

 
• By Scrip Team

Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.

Ottimo Pharma Emerges With An Ex-Seagen CEO And A PD1/VEGF Bispecific Contender

Ottimo Pharma Emerges With An Ex-Seagen CEO And A PD1/VEGF Bispecific Contender

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

It is chasing Summit and other companies in the PD1/VEGF field, but Ottimo’s CEO David Epstein believes it has a unique drug design – plus a clear plan for a big pharma buyout

Pickup In Korea Biopharma IPO Activity Signals Improving Investor Sentiment

Pickup In Korea Biopharma IPO Activity Signals Improving Investor Sentiment

 
• By Jung Won Shin

Following strong demand for offerings by D&D Pharmatech and ENCell, sentiment around biopharma IPOs in Korea appears to be improving, with several other ventures planning to float.

Quick Listen: Scrip’s Five Must-Know Things

Quick Listen: Scrip’s Five Must-Know Things

 
• By Ian Haydock

In this week's podcast edition of Five Must-Know Things: Merck & Co’s Modifi acquisition; scenarios for new obesity drugs; Astellas gets US approval for claudin drug Vyloy; iTeos builds TIGIT lead; and execs discuss AI in clinical trials.

Zai Lab’s DLL3 ADC Emerges As New Force In ES-SCLC Race

Zai Lab’s DLL3 ADC Emerges As New Force In ES-SCLC Race

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

ZL-1310, a DLL3-targeting ADC, has shown a 74% objective response rate in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer after platinum-based chemotherapy, making it a new contender in this setting.

Novartis Looks To File Fabhalta By Year-End For C3G

Novartis Looks To File Fabhalta By Year-End For C3G

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The company presented positive Phase III data at the American Society of Nephrology meeting for the factor B inhibitor in C3G, a rare kidney disease with no approved treatments.

Lyell Will Seek To Improve On Existing CAR-Ts Via Merger With ImmPACT

Lyell Will Seek To Improve On Existing CAR-Ts Via Merger With ImmPACT

 
• By Joseph Haas

Lyell believes ImmPACT’s dual CD19/20-targeted CAR-T could offer better response rates than Yescarta or Breyanzi and will focus on IMPT-314 while terminating much of its own pipeline.

Finance Watch: Septerna Raises $288m In Public Market Debut

Finance Watch: Septerna Raises $288m In Public Market Debut

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Public Company Edition: In addition to Septerna’s initial public offering, a new life science-focused SPAC went public. Also, Inventiva raised up to €348m ($376.2m), Akeso revealed a $250m private placement and Marinus is exploring strategic alternatives after a Phase III trial failure.

Asia Deal Watch: Cureverse Licenses Option For Neurology Candidate To Angelini

Asia Deal Watch: Cureverse Licenses Option For Neurology Candidate To Angelini

 
• By Joseph Haas, Lisa Takagi, Dexter Jie Yan, and Jung Won Shin

Plus deal news involving LianBio/NImmune, REGiMMUNE/Kiji, Chengdu Baiyu/Novartis, Orasis/Optus, Takeda/Wave Life Sciences, Ono/LigaChem, Alchem/Sonnet, Astellas/AviadoBio, Innovent/Ask Pharm and Dr Reddy’s/Gilead.

A Good Quarter For Soon-To-Be Pure-Play Sanofi

A Good Quarter For Soon-To-Be Pure-Play Sanofi

 
• By Elizabeth Cairns

The French major enjoys swift growth from Beyfortus among others, and is unworried by future competition.

Monopar Breathes New Life Into AstraZeneca’s Wilson Disease Drug

Monopar Breathes New Life Into AstraZeneca’s Wilson Disease Drug

 
• By Kevin Grogan

Despite a successful Phase III study of ALXN-1840 for the inherited disorder that prevents the liver from filtering copper out of the body, the UK major's rare disease division Alexion pulled the plug on the program last summer. However, Illinois-based biotech Monopar is confident in its potential.

Beijing Biostar To Ride HK IPO To Progress Lead Asset In 2L NSCLC

Beijing Biostar To Ride HK IPO To Progress Lead Asset In 2L NSCLC

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

Biostar plans to raise up to $41m through a Hong Kong IPO, which help the Chinese chemotherapy specialist progress lead asset utidelone for various oncology indications.

Arcus Begins Differentiating Its HIF-2a Inhibitor Versus Merck’s Welireg

Arcus Begins Differentiating Its HIF-2a Inhibitor Versus Merck’s Welireg

 
• By Joseph Haas

Although from a small Phase I/Ib study, Arcus presents data showing better response rate, disease control and tolerability for casdatifan compared to Merck’s approved renal cell carcinoma drug Welireg.

Intellia Moves Into Phase III With NTLA-2002, But Concerns Remain

Intellia Moves Into Phase III With NTLA-2002, But Concerns Remain

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The gene-editing therapy produced functional cures in eight of 11 patients receiving the go-forward 50mg dose, but the rate fell short of what some investors had hoped for.

Galderma’s Nemluvio Is Off And Running In PN, Heading Towards Atopic Dermatitis

Galderma’s Nemluvio Is Off And Running In PN, Heading Towards Atopic Dermatitis

 
• By Jessica Merrill

The dermatology specialist updated investors on the launch of its first biologic drug, the IL-31 inhibitor Nemluvio, during its third quarter update.