Scrip
Strides is to supply semaglutide and liraglutide to generics companies amid global capacity constraints and drug shortages, ahead of loss of exclusivity. An ability to make drug-device combinations has meant it has contracts for seven of the eight GLP-1 agonists, and counting
Some of the industry’s biggest challenges – and potential solutions to those problems – were hot topics at the BioFuture conference in New York.
Aliada’s ALIA-1758 addresses the same target as Lilly’s Kisunla, but is paired with a blood-brain barrier transport technology that may offer high affinity and potential for lower dosing.
The US FDA approved Orlynvah for uncomplicated urinary tract infections among adult women, despite some concerns about the potential for off-label use and resistance.
Unlike previous deals in this space which were mostly to do with discovering new compounds, the big pharma is paying $150m upfront to license a specific product.
Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.
It is chasing Summit and other companies in the PD1/VEGF field, but Ottimo’s CEO David Epstein believes it has a unique drug design – plus a clear plan for a big pharma buyout
Following strong demand for offerings by D&D Pharmatech and ENCell, sentiment around biopharma IPOs in Korea appears to be improving, with several other ventures planning to float.
In this week's podcast edition of Five Must-Know Things: Merck & Co’s Modifi acquisition; scenarios for new obesity drugs; Astellas gets US approval for claudin drug Vyloy; iTeos builds TIGIT lead; and execs discuss AI in clinical trials.
ZL-1310, a DLL3-targeting ADC, has shown a 74% objective response rate in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer after platinum-based chemotherapy, making it a new contender in this setting.
The company presented positive Phase III data at the American Society of Nephrology meeting for the factor B inhibitor in C3G, a rare kidney disease with no approved treatments.
Lyell believes ImmPACT’s dual CD19/20-targeted CAR-T could offer better response rates than Yescarta or Breyanzi and will focus on IMPT-314 while terminating much of its own pipeline.
Public Company Edition: In addition to Septerna’s initial public offering, a new life science-focused SPAC went public. Also, Inventiva raised up to €348m ($376.2m), Akeso revealed a $250m private placement and Marinus is exploring strategic alternatives after a Phase III trial failure.
Plus deal news involving LianBio/NImmune, REGiMMUNE/Kiji, Chengdu Baiyu/Novartis, Orasis/Optus, Takeda/Wave Life Sciences, Ono/LigaChem, Alchem/Sonnet, Astellas/AviadoBio, Innovent/Ask Pharm and Dr Reddy’s/Gilead.
The French major enjoys swift growth from Beyfortus among others, and is unworried by future competition.
Despite a successful Phase III study of ALXN-1840 for the inherited disorder that prevents the liver from filtering copper out of the body, the UK major's rare disease division Alexion pulled the plug on the program last summer. However, Illinois-based biotech Monopar is confident in its potential.
Biostar plans to raise up to $41m through a Hong Kong IPO, which help the Chinese chemotherapy specialist progress lead asset utidelone for various oncology indications.
Although from a small Phase I/Ib study, Arcus presents data showing better response rate, disease control and tolerability for casdatifan compared to Merck’s approved renal cell carcinoma drug Welireg.
The gene-editing therapy produced functional cures in eight of 11 patients receiving the go-forward 50mg dose, but the rate fell short of what some investors had hoped for.
The dermatology specialist updated investors on the launch of its first biologic drug, the IL-31 inhibitor Nemluvio, during its third quarter update.