Scrip
Beam presented data from three more patients than during its last update for BEAM-101, showing stem cell engraftment and efficacy consistent with the first four patients.
Patients treated with Novo’s PKR activator had a nearly 50% reduction in vaso-occlusive events relative to placebo in Phase II, VOC occurrence was delayed and blood biomarkers improved.
The Swiss drug maker presented Phase II data at ASH for rapcabtagene autoleucel, also called YTB323, showing a 65% CR rate in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Plus deals involving Mitsubishi Tanabe/Dewpoint, Lilly/Rondo, Ono/Congruence, Bristol Myers Squibb/AI Proteins and more.
The big pharma is tapping into Muna’s MiND-MAP platform to gain extra validation for its own early-stage work in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions.
Verona Pharma is rising high with the newly-launched chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drug Ohtuvayre but its development would have been severely compromised if it had not been for government benefits, non-executive chair David Ebsworth tells Scrip.
The divestment decision comes years after it slimmed down amid challenges in the Japanese generic market.
Primary biliary cholangitis or cirrhosis, PBC, is a lesser-known cousin of MASH but a silent killer, nevertheless. Scrip studies data from Citeline’s Pharmaprojects and separately Evaluate Pharma to reveal a promising pipeline and drug revenue forecasts, with APAC firms accounting for half the pipeline of drugs
Private Company Edition: Atlas Venture closed its $450m Fund XIV after some notable exits. Also, Nuvig’s $161m series B round more than triples its $47m series A from 2022, while Maze’s $115m series D fell below its prior $190m round and Antag raised an €80m ($84.7m) series A.
The biotech’s Phase III data with an oncolytic immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer shows high complete response rates, duration of response and good safety/tolerability.
The MMRF aims to incorporate a variety of new bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, checkpoint inhibitors and novel small molecules into the Horizon study.
The company is keeping up a flow of deals in oncology, opening up access to a range of new modalities and potential future combinations with two new tie-ups.
Former Roche CEO Bill Burns reflects on transforming Roche into a global leader in specialty care and oncology. Now, as he spearheads efforts to combat antibiotic resistance, Burns shares insights on industry evolution, the power of cultural change, and the urgent need for a new business model in antibiotics development.
Recent moves in the industry include C-suite changes at Moderna, Valerio Therapeutics and Ocugen, plus IDEAYA Biosciences acquires chief commercial officer from Gilead Sciences.
In Sept 2024, a new CMDO, DMX Pharma, emerged on the global market. Explore the benefits of this merger, from production capacity to cross-selling capability, regulatory expertise and their ambitious future plans.
The Scrip Awards has been celebrating industry successes for 20 years now and the 2024 ceremony at the beautiful Raffles London at the OWO saw Novo Nordisk and Bill Burns taking home the top prizes.
With high SVR rates and good safety/tolerability in Phase II, Atea hopes to take its antiviral combo into Phase III. It sees a need for hepatitis C regimens that boost therapeutic compliance.
The motive for the shocking murder of Brian Thompson in New York City was still unknown Wednesday afternoon.
Zepbound led to greater weight loss versus Wegovy in a Phase III trial, bolstering its position as the superior product in the fast-growing obesity space.
The masked T-cell engager has produced eye-catching results in heavily pre-treated prostate cancer patients, and Janux is aiming to jump ahead of Novartis’s Pluvicto in treatment regimens.