ASH: Despite Novel Drugs In CML, Older Agents Are Tough To Dislodge

 
• By Alaric DeArment

Scemblix proved more efficacious than older TKIs, but the older drugs may maintain a presence for economic reasons, though Takeda’s Iclusig may see a diminished role due to tolerability concerns.

ASH: Beam’s Base Editor Efficacy In Sickle Cell Disease Holds Up

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Beam presented data from three more patients than during its last update for BEAM-101, showing stem cell engraftment and efficacy consistent with the first four patients.

ASH: Novo’s Etavopivat For Sickle Cell Disease Cuts VOC Rates In Half

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Patients treated with Novo’s PKR activator had a nearly 50% reduction in vaso-occlusive events relative to placebo in Phase II, VOC occurrence was delayed and blood biomarkers improved.

ASH: Novartis Looks To Challenge Frontline DLBCL Standard Of Care With Next-Gen CAR-T

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The Swiss drug maker presented Phase II data at ASH for rapcabtagene autoleucel, also called YTB323, showing a 65% CR rate in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Deal Watch: GSK Extends Its Shingrix Alliance In China With Zhifei

 
• By Joseph Haas

Plus deals involving Mitsubishi Tanabe/Dewpoint, Lilly/Rondo, Ono/Congruence, Bristol Myers Squibb/AI Proteins and more.

GSK Collaborates With Muna To Uncover The Secrets Of Resilient Brains

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The big pharma is tapping into Muna’s MiND-MAP platform to gain extra validation for its own early-stage work in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions.

UK Urged To Protect R&D Tax Credits, The Lifeblood Of Biotechs

 
• By Kevin Grogan

Verona Pharma is rising high with the newly-launched chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drug Ohtuvayre but its development would have been severely compromised if it had not been for government benefits, non-executive chair David Ebsworth tells Scrip.

Teva Divests Takeda JV, Pivots To Innovative Drugs In Japan

 
• By Lisa Takagi

The divestment decision comes years after it slimmed down amid challenges in the Japanese generic market.

PBC Landscape - Clinical Trials, Revenue Forecasts

 
• By Vibha Ravi

Primary biliary cholangitis or cirrhosis, PBC, is a lesser-known cousin of MASH but a silent killer, nevertheless. Scrip studies data from Citeline’s Pharmaprojects and separately Evaluate Pharma to reveal a promising pipeline and drug revenue forecasts, with APAC firms accounting for half the pipeline of drugs

Finance Watch: Atlas Raises Another $450m Fund To Back Start-Ups

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Private Company Edition: Atlas Venture closed its $450m Fund XIV after some notable exits. Also, Nuvig’s $161m series B round more than triples its $47m series A from 2022, while Maze’s $115m series D fell below its prior $190m round and Antag raised an €80m ($84.7m) series A.

CG Oncology Is Building A Best-In-Class Profile In NMIBC

 
• By Joseph Haas

The biotech’s Phase III data with an oncolytic immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer shows high complete response rates, duration of response and good safety/tolerability.

With Plethora Of New Myeloma Treatments, MMRF Study Aims To Better Guide Use

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The MMRF aims to incorporate a variety of new bispecific antibodies, cell therapies, checkpoint inhibitors and novel small molecules into the Horizon study.

GSK Expands Its Oncology Options With DualityBio And Rgenta Deals

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

The company is keeping up a flow of deals in oncology, opening up access to a range of new modalities and potential future combinations with two new tie-ups.

Benzos to Breakthroughs: Bill Burns on Roche’s Transformation

 
• By Jo Shorthouse

Former Roche CEO Bill Burns reflects on transforming Roche into a global leader in specialty care and oncology. Now, as he spearheads efforts to combat antibiotic resistance, Burns shares insights on industry evolution, the power of cultural change, and the urgent need for a new business model in antibiotics development.

Executives On The Move: 17 New CEOs, Nine CFOs And Four CMOs Among This Week’s Changes

Recent moves in the industry include C-suite changes at Moderna, Valerio Therapeutics and Ocugen, plus IDEAYA Biosciences acquires chief commercial officer from Gilead Sciences.

DMX Pharma: A New CDMO Player Emerges

In Sept 2024, a new CMDO, DMX Pharma, emerged on the global market. Explore the benefits of this merger, from production capacity to cross-selling capability, regulatory expertise and their ambitious future plans.

Industry Successes Shine At The 20th Annual Scrip Awards

 
• By Scrip Team

The Scrip Awards has been celebrating industry successes for 20 years now and the 2024 ceremony at the beautiful Raffles London at the OWO saw Novo Nordisk and Bill Burns taking home the top prizes.

Atea Aims For Underserved HCV Niche With Combo Regimen

 
• By Joseph Haas

With high SVR rates and good safety/tolerability in Phase II, Atea hopes to take its antiviral combo into Phase III. It sees a need for hepatitis C regimens that boost therapeutic compliance.

Health Care Industry Reels After UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Killed Outside NYC Hotel

 
• By Leslie Small

The motive for the shocking murder of Brian Thompson in New York City was still unknown Wednesday afternoon.

Lilly’s Head-To-Head Trial Reaffirms Zepbound Efficacy Versus Wegovy

 
• By Jessica Merrill

Zepbound led to greater weight loss versus Wegovy in a Phase III trial, bolstering its position as the superior product in the fast-growing obesity space.