Scrip
MSD's chief information & digital officer emphasizes the need for pharma to accelerate technology adoption cycles to ensure drugs reach patients faster. The role of a robust digital backbone for seamless data flow, leadership commitment in digital transformation and an upcoming technology center in Hyderabad are other aspects he discussed.
In this week's episode: Roche’s big new obesity deal; J&J opts out of next-gen Darzalex; Arvinas and Pfizer’s protein degrader misses Phase III endpoint; Kelun wins first TROP2 ADC approval in lung cancer; and big name brands poised to lose US exclusivity.
The company sees potential for the GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist in MASH as well as alcohol-related liver disease as hopes to move pemvidutide into Phase III in obesity with a partner.
Plus deals involving Hyundai/Pharma/Avelos, Yuhan/Boehringer Ingelheim, SciClone/Eisai, Viatris/Nxera/Idorsia, Nxera/Holling and Takeda/BridGene.
In the crowded and competitive field of generalized myasthenia gravis, Amgen has faith that Uplizna’s twice-yearly administration will make it the treatment of choice.
A joint venture with AI specialist Hologen will bring in much-needed cash for the ambitious gene therapy firm.
The world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies mostly saw growth in 2024 but 2025 promises to be more of a mixed bag with headwinds including losses of exclusivity, Medicare Part D redesign and challenges in the Chinese market.
A stake acquisition in US venture Illexcor allows India's Zydus to get in on the ground floor for a potential once-daily sickle cell disease treatment. The candidate showed promising preclinical results in a field that has yielded mixed outcomes for global majors like Novartis, Pfizer and Novo Nordisk
Restructuring Edition: Biopharma companies used fourth-quarter updates to reveal job and program cuts to conserve cash, including Sutro, Agenus, Coherus, Inozyme and Atea. Also, Vincerx’s reverse merger was terminated and Vaccinex, Oncternal, Syros plan to voluntarily delist.
Both vexed by bankruptcies and opioid litigation, Endo and Mallinckrodt will merge in a deal valued at $6.7bn. The new company will spin out its generics and sterile injectable business.
The company is developing doravirine and islatravir together as an alternative to therapies containing integrase inhibitors, like Biktarvy, especially as HIV patients age.
Evaluate Pharma’s top 10 list of unpartnered mid-stage obesity assets shows that few credible challengers to Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound remain available.
CEO Adam Steensberg has led a major change in fortunes for the Danish biotech since March 2022.
While diverging from partner Merck & Co. in its study dosage of sacituzumab tirumotecan, Kelun has garnered the world’s first approval, in China, for a TROP2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, for the treatment of lung cancer.
With two major deals since just the beginning of the year in Japan, private equity groups appear to be ramping up their presence in the country's biopharma sector, amid ongoing activity across the wider APAC region.
The two companies were among those presenting data at CROI that highlighted the next frontiers of competition in the HIV space.
Ono agreed to pay $280m up front for global rights to Ionis’s Phase II polycythemia vera candidate, which analysts say was de-risked by recent data reported for other PV drugs.
Scrip senior writer Joseph Haas discusses recent industry merger-and-acquisition activity with attorneys Jessica Bisignano and Gabrielle Witt of Hogan Lovells.
The Swiss giant has inked a deal potentially worth $5.30bn with Zealand to access the Danish biotech's long-acting amylin analog petrelintide.
The Singapore and Seattle-based biotech is joining the race to bring a ‘double whammy’ antibody-drug conjugate to patients.