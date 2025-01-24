Scrip
The China/US hematologic cancer-focused firm said the offering should give it runway into 2028, perhaps time enough to bring its top two pipeline assets to market in the US.
Evaluate data show that the biopharma industry made $9.5bn of acquisitions during the fourth quarter, a third consecutive quarter of decline, although deal volume rose to 33 from Q3’s 29.
The company presented promising Phase II data at the ASCO-GI conference for evorpacept, a drug whose target has been problematic for other drug makers.
The combination drug hit the 22% weight loss mark in just 36 weeks which has lifted the Danish company’s shares after a recent run of disappointing results.
CEO Pascal Soriot said the deal, which will create more than 700 new jobs, reflected “our strong belief in Canada’s potential as a global hub for life sciences innovation, and the value of public-private collaboration.”
Recent moves in the industry include C-suite changes at Ribometrix and Emyria, plus Arvinas acquires chief commercial officer from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.
More than 50 executives across industry share their expectations for the impact of AI on the biopharma industry over the coming year. While target identification and drug discovery featured highly, the opportunities to engage with patients and healthcare providers more effectively and the need for suitable regulatory frameworks were also flagged up.
Scrip used the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase to speak with investors and gauge the health of the capital markets this year.
AbbVie is the latest large pharma to join in the race to develop molecular glue degraders, while it marks Neomorph’s third major deal worth more than $1bn in just under a year.
The TYK2 inhibitor is in Phase III development for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis but the company said it will not pursue late-stage studies in lupus, partly due to the Inflation Reduction Act.
As rival Bavarian Nordic closes in on US approval for its chikungunya vaccine for people aged 12 and older, the French biotech has presented positive data for its already-approved jab Ixchiq in adolescents and children.
Septerna is the best performer of newly launched firms from Q4, with more initial public offerings fuelled by potential interest rate cuts hoped for in 2025.
Learn about the critical role the right CRO plays in successfully navigating the significant drug development opportunities in Japan.
Gain exclusive insights into the biggest challenges biotechs face in oncology and uncover the latest opportunities to accelerate drug development.
Access key stats from biotechs on the latest trends impacting oncology R&D, including therapeutic pipelines and clinical trial challenges, AI/ML, and a future outlook on innovation.
Innovative medicine grew 4% during Q4 2024 and brought in $57bn during the full year, one year ahead of internal projections. Spravato topped the blockbuster mark in its fifth year on market.
CEO David Lee, who oversees Servier’s US business, and chief scientific officer Claude Bertrand talked to Scrip at J.P. Morgan about expanding into neurology through business development.
The company’s CEO and chief business officer said the company is already in talks with multiple potential partners for ex-US markets.
The Swiss firm’s plans to go public are a boost for the antibiotics space and for hopes that the continent’s biotechs may follow their US counterparts and find financial solutions on the capital markets.
Cancer retained its crown as 37 novel drugs were approved for pan-EU marketing last year; treatments for blood disorders followed closely behind in what was another slow year at the European Medicines Agency.