Two of 2030’s forecast blockbuster obesity drugs are facing binary readouts by the end of the year. Here’s what that could mean for their developers, Novo Nordisk and Amgen.
Septerna’s plans shows companies are once again daring to undertake IPOs without Phase I data – though share movements this year show many face a rough ride on the public markets.
Investors responded positively to the first third-quarter life sciences earnings report of the season although Stelara’s loss of exclusivity clouded the pitch.
Private Company Edition: Seaport completed its series B round six months after launching with $100m. Also, Treeline disclosed $421.8m in new funding, among other recent $100m-plus VC mega-rounds, and three venture firms revealed more than $2.5bn in new funds.
An exec said the company is confident it can ensure testing for the biomarker becomes routine for the drug, which is the first FDA-approved medicine to target CLDN18.2.
A mild benefit in the CV outcomes trial of Rybelsus means a likely label expansion in diabetes patients, but probably not vastly increased sales.
The company and partner OncC4 remain tight-lipped on what’s behind the partial hold in the NSCLC study of gotistobart, which could impact BioNTech’s nascent oncology plans.
Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.
Sanofi’s EVP (general medicines), Olivier Charmeil, talks about pharma’s evolving go-to-market strategies that enmesh a more personalized, data-driven approach, why the medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review process needs to be faster and also impressive learnings from Amazon, Netflix and Ikea around building customer experience.
In this week's podcast edition of Five Must-Know Things: J&J looks to Tremfya as Stelara declines; Pfizer’s Hympavzi may find hemophilia B niche; big pharma’s cell and gene therapy realities; M&A took a holiday in Q3; and last rites for Sanofi’s RIPK1 drug.
The action, taken in consultation with the US FDA, follows the failure of the TROPiCS-04 study, which was the confirmatory trial for the urothelial cancer accelerated approval.
Gilead presented 48-week data for the combination of weekly oral lenacapavir/islatravir, showing results consistent with 24-week data. A Phase III program will soon begin.
Vyalev, a 24-hour constant infusion of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs, obtained US FDA approval and will launch at $119,000 per year.
Full data from Merck & Co’s Phase IIb/III trial of its novel RSV antibody suggest that it will have to fight hard against Sanofi/AstraZeneca’s leader.
Response Pharma aims to help people transition off Wegovy and Zepbound and maintain weight their loss in the long-term – making it one of many biopharma companies looking to fill gaps in the growing obesity segment.
In a video interview, Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, speaks with Scrip about a focus on on-patent products, an integrated ADC offering, a measured approach to the proposed BIOSECURE Act and the company’s strategy to double revenue to about $2bn
While oncology and discovery-stage assets accounted for the majority of R&D projects supported by a Korean state fund this year, new modalities such as ADCs and TPDs are emerging.
The AI-focused biotech closed a $120m series B funding round, bringing the total funding it has raised to $200m, as it aims to have a product candidate in the clinic in 2026.
Deal Snapshot: Pfizer is hoping Triana’s approach to molecular glue degradation can yield novel approaches to difficult targets in multiple therapeutic areas, including cancers.
The latest reorganization comes after a mid-stage pipeline asset failed in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.