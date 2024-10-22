  1. Home
Gaming Out The Scenarios For Cagrisema And MariTide

• By Elizabeth Cairns

Two of 2030’s forecast blockbuster obesity drugs are facing binary readouts by the end of the year. Here’s what that could mean for their developers, Novo Nordisk and Amgen.

The Preclinical IPO Comeback Continues With Septerna’s $158m Goal

Septerna’s plans shows companies are once again daring to undertake IPOs without Phase I data – though share movements this year show many face a rough ride on the public markets.

Stock Watch: J&J Puts On A Brave Face Ahead Of Stelara Biosimilars

• By Andy Smith

Investors responded positively to the first third-quarter life sciences earnings report of the season although Stelara’s loss of exclusivity clouded the pitch.

Finance Watch: PureTech’s Seaport Raises $225m For Depression, Anxiety Trials

• By Mandy Jackson

Private Company Edition: Seaport completed its series B round six months after launching with $100m. Also, Treeline disclosed $421.8m in new funding, among other recent $100m-plus VC mega-rounds, and three venture firms revealed more than $2.5bn in new funds.

Astellas Wins Approval For Vyloy, Making Claudin 18.2 Testing Critical

• By Alaric DeArment

An exec said the company is confident it can ensure testing for the biomarker becomes routine for the drug, which is the first FDA-approved medicine to target CLDN18.2.

Novo Bares Its SOUL To Uncertain Effect

• By Elizabeth Cairns

A mild benefit in the CV outcomes trial of Rybelsus means a likely label expansion in diabetes patients, but probably not vastly increased sales.

Questions Remain After BioNTech’s Lead Cancer Asset’s Phase III Study Hold

The company and partner OncC4 remain tight-lipped on what’s behind the partial hold in the NSCLC study of gotistobart, which could impact BioNTech’s nascent oncology plans.

Pipeline Watch: Nine Approvals And 13 Phase III Readouts

• By Scrip Team

Pipeline Watch is a weekly snapshot of selected late-stage clinical trial events and approvals announced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies at medical and industry conferences, in financial and company presentations, and in company releases and statements.

Sanofi Exec On Go-To-Market Models, MLR Reviews, Ambidextrous Leadership

• By Anju Ghangurde

Sanofi’s EVP (general medicines), Olivier Charmeil, talks about pharma’s evolving go-to-market strategies that enmesh a more personalized, data-driven approach, why the medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review process needs to be faster and also impressive learnings from Amazon, Netflix and Ikea around building customer experience.

Quick Listen: Scrip's Five Must-Know Things

• By Ian Haydock

In this week's podcast edition of Five Must-Know Things: J&J looks to Tremfya as Stelara declines; Pfizer’s Hympavzi may find hemophilia B niche; big pharma’s cell and gene therapy realities; M&A took a holiday in Q3; and last rites for Sanofi’s RIPK1 drug.

Gilead Withdraws Trodelvy Bladder Cancer Claim

• By Mary Jo Laffler

The action, taken in consultation with the US FDA, follows the failure of the TROPiCS-04 study, which was the confirmatory trial for the urothelial cancer accelerated approval.

Gilead/Merck’s Lenacapavir/Islatravir Combination Could Help With HIV Stigma

• By Alaric DeArment

Gilead presented 48-week data for the combination of weekly oral lenacapavir/islatravir, showing results consistent with 24-week data. A Phase III program will soon begin.

AbbVie Gets Second Parkinson’s Drug With Vyalev Approval

• By Joseph Haas

Vyalev, a 24-hour constant infusion of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs, obtained US FDA approval and will launch at $119,000 per year.

Merck & Co’s Clesrovimab Has Beyfortus Hill To Climb In RSV

• By Elizabeth Cairns

Full data from Merck & Co’s Phase IIb/III trial of its novel RSV antibody suggest that it will have to fight hard against Sanofi/AstraZeneca’s leader.

Post-GLP-1 Treatment Weight Rebound Is A Big Problem – Response Pharma Thinks It Has A Solution

• By Andrew McConaghie

Response Pharma aims to help people transition off Wegovy and Zepbound and maintain weight their loss in the long-term – making it one of many biopharma companies looking to fill gaps in the growing obesity segment.

Piramal Pharma On ADC-Making Edge, BIOSECURE Act, $2Bn-Mark Strategy

• By Vibha Ravi

In a video interview, Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, speaks with Scrip about a focus on on-patent products, an integrated ADC offering, a measured approach to the proposed BIOSECURE Act and the company’s strategy to double revenue to about $2bn

ADCs, New Modalities High On Korea State Fund’s Priorities

• By Jung Won Shin

While oncology and discovery-stage assets accounted for the majority of R&D projects supported by a Korean state fund this year, new modalities such as ADCs and TPDs are emerging.

Terray Aims To Further Develop AI Platform, Move Into Clinic In 2026

• By Alaric DeArment

The AI-focused biotech closed a $120m series B funding round, bringing the total funding it has raised to $200m, as it aims to have a product candidate in the clinic in 2026.

Pfizer Joins Molecular Glue Degradation Race Via Pact With Triana

• By Joseph Haas

Deal Snapshot: Pfizer is hoping Triana’s approach to molecular glue degradation can yield novel approaches to difficult targets in multiple therapeutic areas, including cancers.

Another Round Of Layoffs Underway At Sage, Including Half Of R&D

• By Jessica Merrill

The latest reorganization comes after a mid-stage pipeline asset failed in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.