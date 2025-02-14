  1. Home
Bristol Gives Up On Adjuvant Melanoma For Opdualag With Failed Trial

 
• By Joseph Haas

The checkpoint inhibitor combo missed a recurrence-free survival endpoint in Phase III in post-surgical melanoma. The LAG-3 inhibitor-containing product continues development in lung cancer, however.

Moderna’s Norovirus Program Remains On Track Despite FDA Hold

 
• By Alaric DeArment

The biotech disclosed that its norovirus vaccine program was under US FDA hold due to a case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, but said this would not affect timelines.

Apollo Awaits First Proof-Of-Concept Data For Atopic Dermatitis Drug

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

Having built its portfolio from university collaborations and targeted in-licensing, the UK firm now hopes to validate its business model with Phase II readouts in 2025.

Egetis Eager To Launch Ultra Rare Disease Drug Emcitate

 
• By Kevin Grogan

The Swedish company is celebrating approval for the first treatment for MCT8 deficiency

Commission Led By HHS Secretary Kennedy Will Probe ‘Threats’ To Children, Including Medicines

 
• By Cathy Kelly

President Trump's Executive Order creating the commission does not mention vaccines, which Kennedy has criticized.

Finotonlimab A China IO Latecomer But First In Country For 1L HNSCC

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

SinoCellTech's PD-1 inhibitor finotonlimab has become the first immuno-oncology drug to be approved in China for first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma regardless of PD-L1 expression.

Biogen Seeks Return To Spinraza Growth As Competitors Also Pursue Dosing Advantages

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Sales of spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza had an unexpected US boost in Q4 and Biogen may win US FDA approval for a high dose version this year, but Roche’s Evrysdi was just approved in a new tablet formulation.

Lexicon Has A Lot Riding On LX9211 Phase IIb Readout In Pain

 
• By Jessica Merrill

CEO Mike Exton talked to Scrip about moving the company forward after a disappointingly disruptive 2024.

Reflections From Biotech Leader John Maraganore

 
• By Jessica Merrill

The founder and director of City Therapeutics and founding CEO of Alnylam discussed pressing issues facing the biotech sector in a fireside chat at the recent BIO CEO & Investor Conference.

AbbVie Deal Unmasks Promise Of Xilio’s T-Cell Engagers

Masked T-cell engagers are a buzzing field, and AbbVie’s investment has given Xilio some much-needed validation and cash as it goes up against rivals.

Ipsen Pleased With Iqirvo Launch And Plots More Deals

 
• By Kevin Grogan

The Paris-headquartered group has been reflecting on a solid performance last year.

Viltepso Carves US DMD Position Despite Headwinds

 
• By Lisa Takagi

Nippon Shinyaku has revised upward its US sales forecast for DMD drug Viltepso, which has overcome multiple challenges in building its position in the US.

Finance Watch: Abcuro Raises $200m To See Lead Drug Through To Launch

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Private Company Edition: Abcuro’s series C venture capital round will fund its lead drug through pivotal results, filing with the US FDA and launch preparations. Also, AdvanCell completed a $112m series C round, Lutris Pharma raised $30m and Imvax closed a $29m financing.

CEO Viehbacher Confident In Biogen’s Portfolio, But Open To Additions

 
• By Mandy Jackson

As Biogen’s MS revenue continues its multi-year decline, the slow return to growth raises concerns about the company’s pipeline – but CEO Christopher Viehbacher said all is on track.

Compounded GLP-1s For Obesity: Is The Genie Out Of The Bottle?

 
• By Cathy Kelly

Patient demand for compounded versions of FDA-approved obesity drugs is unlikely to dissipate, even if semaglutide’s “shortage” status is resolved. The issue likely will continue to be a high-profile concern for the brand industry.

M&A Takeoff May Be Delayed, Experts Predict

 
• By Jessica Merrill

All the elements for a big M&A year are in place, but political uncertainty and interest rates could push more deals into the second half of the year, according to business development experts at BIO CEO & Investor.

Spotlight On IPF Successors To Esbriet And Ofev

 
• By Kevin Grogan and Alexandra Shimmings

Only two drugs have been approved for the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease but the pipeline is full of promising, and hopefully more tolerable, candidates.

SpringWorks Gains New Approval Amid Merck KGaA Buyout Talks

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

After coming up blank with its in-house oncology efforts, the German conglomerate is mulling a deal to acquire the US specialist company which has just managed a new drug approval for mirdametinib.

Bridge Biotherapeutics Confident In IPF Contender As It Seeks Global Partner

 
• By Jung Won Shin

The CEO of Korean biotech Bridge Biotherapeutics shares progress and strategy for its lead candidate for IPF, along with thoughts on what Trump and the ongoing Korean political crisis might mean for the industry.

Gilead’s HIV Business Surges While Potential Lenacapavir Launch Looms

 
• By Alaric DeArment

Competitive pressure saw growth in the company’s oncology business slow, but it said it has made progress in making cell therapy available to some community oncology clinics.