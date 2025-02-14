Scrip
The checkpoint inhibitor combo missed a recurrence-free survival endpoint in Phase III in post-surgical melanoma. The LAG-3 inhibitor-containing product continues development in lung cancer, however.
The biotech disclosed that its norovirus vaccine program was under US FDA hold due to a case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, but said this would not affect timelines.
Having built its portfolio from university collaborations and targeted in-licensing, the UK firm now hopes to validate its business model with Phase II readouts in 2025.
The Swedish company is celebrating approval for the first treatment for MCT8 deficiency
President Trump's Executive Order creating the commission does not mention vaccines, which Kennedy has criticized.
SinoCellTech's PD-1 inhibitor finotonlimab has become the first immuno-oncology drug to be approved in China for first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma regardless of PD-L1 expression.
Sales of spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza had an unexpected US boost in Q4 and Biogen may win US FDA approval for a high dose version this year, but Roche’s Evrysdi was just approved in a new tablet formulation.
CEO Mike Exton talked to Scrip about moving the company forward after a disappointingly disruptive 2024.
The founder and director of City Therapeutics and founding CEO of Alnylam discussed pressing issues facing the biotech sector in a fireside chat at the recent BIO CEO & Investor Conference.
Masked T-cell engagers are a buzzing field, and AbbVie’s investment has given Xilio some much-needed validation and cash as it goes up against rivals.
The Paris-headquartered group has been reflecting on a solid performance last year.
Nippon Shinyaku has revised upward its US sales forecast for DMD drug Viltepso, which has overcome multiple challenges in building its position in the US.
Private Company Edition: Abcuro’s series C venture capital round will fund its lead drug through pivotal results, filing with the US FDA and launch preparations. Also, AdvanCell completed a $112m series C round, Lutris Pharma raised $30m and Imvax closed a $29m financing.
As Biogen’s MS revenue continues its multi-year decline, the slow return to growth raises concerns about the company’s pipeline – but CEO Christopher Viehbacher said all is on track.
Patient demand for compounded versions of FDA-approved obesity drugs is unlikely to dissipate, even if semaglutide’s “shortage” status is resolved. The issue likely will continue to be a high-profile concern for the brand industry.
All the elements for a big M&A year are in place, but political uncertainty and interest rates could push more deals into the second half of the year, according to business development experts at BIO CEO & Investor.
Only two drugs have been approved for the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease but the pipeline is full of promising, and hopefully more tolerable, candidates.
After coming up blank with its in-house oncology efforts, the German conglomerate is mulling a deal to acquire the US specialist company which has just managed a new drug approval for mirdametinib.
The CEO of Korean biotech Bridge Biotherapeutics shares progress and strategy for its lead candidate for IPF, along with thoughts on what Trump and the ongoing Korean political crisis might mean for the industry.
Competitive pressure saw growth in the company’s oncology business slow, but it said it has made progress in making cell therapy available to some community oncology clinics.