Scrip
Vertex may win US FDA approval in January for the first novel pain drug in decades, after investing a lot of time and inventing new technology to unravel the science behind suzetrigine.
Data presented at the ASH conference showed high overall response and complete response rates in heavily pretreated CLL patients with Epkinly.
Plus deals involving Novartis/BioAge, Novo Nordisk/Photys, Tvardi/Cara, Gilead/Terray, Candid/Ab Studio/EpimAb/Nona, AbbVie/Nimble and more.
SiteOne will use its series C venture capital to complete Phase I and initiate Phase II studies for its NaV1.8 inhibitor STC-004 in acute and chronic pain, and to advance other early programs.
Bouncing back from an FDA clinical hold in June, Biomea Fusion’s menin inhibitor has shown some early promise in a Phase II study in type 2 diabetes. The company is setting its sights on correcting beta-cell deficient patients with the drug’s unique mechanism.
Faced with going out of business after repeated Phase II fails in a variety of tumor types for its investigational universal cancer vaccine, Norway’s Ultimovacs has been saved by compatriot Zelluna.
Public Company Edition: Revolution Medicines grossed $862.5m and NewAmsterdam raised $479m in follow-on public offerings, continuing this year’s rise in FOPOs. Janux, CG Oncology, Rocket, ImmunityBio, Protara and Candel also recently raised significant follow-on cash.
Teva reported Phase IIb data for its anti-TL1A agent in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s that the company called transformational and analysts deemed potentially best in class.
The company updated investors on its 2025 financial guidance and a recent meeting with incoming US president Trump and HHS secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
With two products on the market, a third on the way and a fourth under development too, the question becomes how they will fit in relative to each other and also CAR-T cell therapies.
Almost three years to the day, Novartis and UCB heralded a pact that could have been worth $1.5bn to the Brussels-based group for a first-in-class, small-molecule, alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease. However, after a Phase IIa fail, the development of minzasolmin has been terminated.
After investing heavily in both mechanisms for IO-IO combinations, Merck is cutting its losses with vibostolimab and favezelimab, and switching its anticancer bets to other modalities.
Cyclacel’s long demise as a therapeutic oncology biotech company followed a parade of red flags over nearly 25 years. Only one should have been needed to dissuade investors.
Some five years on from the first approval of a novel drug originated in China, 10 first-in-class drugs of Chinese origin have been commercialized. But the results have been mixed, with few actual or potential blockbusters.
Neurocrine will launch Crenessity for adults and children with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in less than a week, with pricing available then, adding its second commercial product.
BMS presented Phase I/II data for its next-generation small molecule drugs mezigdomide and iberdomide at ASH.
Looking to compete with Amgen’s Tepezza, veligrotug has now met efficacy and safety endpoints in active and chronic patients, while offering less burdensome dosing.
Nemluvio is the first IL-31 inhibitor approved by the US FDA for atopic dermatitis and will compete with Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent and other, newer IL-13 inhibitors.
Looking to diversify in the face of competition to its main earner, Ruconest, the Netherlands-based Pharming may have bagged itself a rare disease bargain with Abliva.
The company’s deupirfenidone, a selectively deuterated version of Roche's Esbriet, has bested the original in a Phase IIb trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients. Now, PureTech can finalize the Phase III program and decide how to finance it.