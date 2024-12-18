  1. Home
  2. >>Scrip

Scrip

BusinessLeadership R&DNew ProductsTherapy AreasAdvanced TherapiesDigital TechnologiesRare DiseasesWomen's HealthDrug PricingESGConferencesFocus On AsiaScrip AsksMarket SnapshotPodcastsPartnered ContentCOVID-19ContentArchive

Vertex Stands Ready To Launch First Drug In Its Pain Franchise

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Vertex may win US FDA approval in January for the first novel pain drug in decades, after investing a lot of time and inventing new technology to unravel the science behind suzetrigine.

ASH: AbbVie/Genmab Look To Stake Anti-CD20 Bispecific Claim In CLL

 
• By Alaric DeArment

Data presented at the ASH conference showed high overall response and complete response rates in heavily pretreated CLL patients with Epkinly.

Deal Watch: Merck Decides Better Late Than Never In GLP-1 Deal With Hansoh

 
• By Joseph Haas

Plus deals involving Novartis/BioAge, Novo Nordisk/Photys, Tvardi/Cara, Gilead/Terray, Candid/Ab Studio/EpimAb/Nona, AbbVie/Nimble and more.

SiteOne Raises $100m For Peripheral Nervous System-Targeting Drugs In Pain And More

 
• By Mandy Jackson

SiteOne will use its series C venture capital to complete Phase I and initiate Phase II studies for its NaV1.8 inhibitor STC-004 in acute and chronic pain, and to advance other early programs.

Biomea Makes Menin-Ful Progress With Novel Diabetes Agent

 
• By Alexandra Shimmings

Bouncing back from an FDA clinical hold in June, Biomea Fusion’s menin inhibitor has shown some early promise in a Phase II study in type 2 diabetes. The company is setting its sights on correcting beta-cell deficient patients with the drug’s unique mechanism.

Zelluna Comes To Rescue Of Ultimovacs As Cancer Vaccine Is Jettisoned

 
• By Kevin Grogan

Faced with going out of business after repeated Phase II fails in a variety of tumor types for its investigational universal cancer vaccine, Norway’s Ultimovacs has been saved by compatriot Zelluna.

Finance Watch: FOPO Surge Continues With Big Offerings From Revolution, NewAmsterdam

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Public Company Edition: Revolution Medicines grossed $862.5m and NewAmsterdam raised $479m in follow-on public offerings, continuing this year’s rise in FOPOs. Janux, CG Oncology, Rocket, ImmunityBio, Protara and Candel also recently raised significant follow-on cash.

Teva/Sanofi’s Phase IIb Data In IBD Look Competitive Vs. Merck, Roche

 
• By Joseph Haas

Teva reported Phase IIb data for its anti-TL1A agent in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s that the company called transformational and analysts deemed potentially best in class.

Pfizer Confident On Policy Outlook Heading Into Trump Administration

 
• By Jessica Merrill

The company updated investors on its 2025 financial guidance and a recent meeting with incoming US president Trump and HHS secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

ASH: How Should BCMA-Directed Bispecifics Fit Into Myeloma Treatment?

 
• By Alaric DeArment

With two products on the market, a third on the way and a fourth under development too, the question becomes how they will fit in relative to each other and also CAR-T cell therapies.

UCB’s Parkinson’s Drug Stalls As Curtain Comes Down On ORCHESTRA

 
• By Kevin Grogan

Almost three years to the day, Novartis and UCB heralded a pact that could have been worth $1.5bn to the Brussels-based group for a first-in-class, small-molecule, alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease. However, after a Phase IIa fail, the development of minzasolmin has been terminated.

Merck & Co. Calls Time On Flop TIGIT And LAG-3 Programs

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

After investing heavily in both mechanisms for IO-IO combinations, Merck is cutting its losses with vibostolimab and favezelimab, and switching its anticancer bets to other modalities.

Stock Watch: A Biotech Holiday Horror Story

 
• By Andy Smith

Cyclacel’s long demise as a therapeutic oncology biotech company followed a parade of red flags over nearly 25 years. Only one should have been needed to dissuade investors.

Few Blockbusters So Far From China’s First-In-Class Innovation

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan

Some five years on from the first approval of a novel drug originated in China, 10 first-in-class drugs of Chinese origin have been commercialized. But the results have been mixed, with few actual or potential blockbusters.

Neurocrine’s Crenessity Is The First New Drug For CAH In 70 Years

 
• By Mandy Jackson

Neurocrine will launch Crenessity for adults and children with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in less than a week, with pricing available then, adding its second commercial product.

ASH: Out With The Old, In With The New As BMS Ushers In CELMoD Class

 
• By Alaric DeArment

BMS presented Phase I/II data for its next-generation small molecule drugs mezigdomide and iberdomide at ASH.

Viridian Continues Building Case For Veligrotug In TED

 
• By Joseph Haas

Looking to compete with Amgen’s Tepezza, veligrotug has now met efficacy and safety endpoints in active and chronic patients, while offering less burdensome dosing.

Galderma’s Nemluvio Brings New Mechanism To Atopic Dermatitis

 
• By Jessica Merrill

Nemluvio is the first IL-31 inhibitor approved by the US FDA for atopic dermatitis and will compete with Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent and other, newer IL-13 inhibitors.

Pharming To Acquire Abliva And Mitochondrial Disease ‘Potential Blockbuster’ Asset

 
• By Andrew McConaghie

Looking to diversify in the face of competition to its main earner, Ruconest, the Netherlands-based Pharming may have bagged itself a rare disease bargain with Abliva.

ELEVATE Data Raise PureTech’s IPF Prospects

 
• By Kevin Grogan

The company’s deupirfenidone, a selectively deuterated version of Roche's Esbriet, has bested the original in a Phase IIb trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients. Now, PureTech can finalize the Phase III program and decide how to finance it.