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Not Just Hype: Multiple Chinese Firms Unveil Asset Progress In Weight Reduction
Mar 30 2026
•
By
Dexter Jie Yan
The curtain has been lifted on some of Chinese firms' most promising programs in weight management. • Source: Shutterstock
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