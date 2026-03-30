Not Just Hype: Multiple Chinese Firms Unveil Asset Progress In Weight Reduction

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
  
behind the curtain
The curtain has been lifted on some of Chinese firms' most promising programs in weight management. • Source: Shutterstock
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