CytomX Looks Toward Pivotal Development With Phase I Data For Varseta-M In CRC

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
CytomX announced Phase I results for varsetatug masetecan in colorectal cancer. (Antonio Marco/Shutterstock)
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