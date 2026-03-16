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CytomX Looks Toward Pivotal Development With Phase I Data For Varseta-M In CRC
Mar 16 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
CytomX announced Phase I results for varsetatug masetecan in colorectal cancer.
(Antonio Marco/Shutterstock)
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