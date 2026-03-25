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US FDA Approves Corcept’s Lifyorli For A Broad Ovarian Cancer Population
First Drug Of Its Kind Cleared To Treat Cancer
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Doctors have said Lifyorli's broad indication would make it a good option after targeted treatments
(Shutterstock)
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