US FDA Approves Corcept’s Lifyorli For A Broad Ovarian Cancer Population

First Drug Of Its Kind Cleared To Treat Cancer

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Doctors have said Lifyorli's broad indication would make it a good option after targeted treatments (Shutterstock)
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