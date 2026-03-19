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ACC/AHA Guidelines Recommend Lp(a) Testing, A Boost For Drug Developers
Amgen, Novartis, Lilly, AstraZeneca, Merck Stand To Benefit
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Lp(a) gives doctors another measure of cardiovascular risk
(Shutterstock)
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