ACC/AHA Guidelines Recommend Lp(a) Testing, A Boost For Drug Developers

Amgen, Novartis, Lilly, AstraZeneca, Merck Stand To Benefit

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
Lp(a) gives doctors another measure of cardiovascular risk (Shutterstock)
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