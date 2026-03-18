Lower LDL Is Better In New ACC/AHA Guidelines, Making The Case For Add-Ons To Statins

Repatha, Praluent, Nexletol/Nexlizet Recommended; Leqvio ‘Reasonable’

 
• By Mandy Jackson
  
New guidelines give doctors LDL-C recommendations across various patient populations (Shutterstock)
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