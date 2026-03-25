Spring In The Step Is Back For Neuroscience Biotechs

 
• By Kevin Grogan
  
Partnering advice: (L-R) J&J's Stacy Feld, Ipsen's Nick Gagnon and Martin Slezak of Lundbeck at the BIO-Europe Spring meeting (Kevin Grogan)
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