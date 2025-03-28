Alvotech Reveals Ramp-Up In Development As Sales Explode In 2024
Huge Acceleration In New Biosimilar Programs Comes As Results Deliver
With sales and profits shooting up in 2024, Alvotech has revealed plans to rapidly accelerate development to add between four and six programs to its pipeline of biosimilars every year, while at the same time unveiling details of several new brands that it will be seeking to challenge. The firm has also set out longer-term financial targets that anticipate more than trebling its revenues in the next three years.