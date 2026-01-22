Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
BioStem Expands Into Hospitals, Internal Sales Force With BioTissue Surgical Wound Care Acquisition
Jan 22 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
BioStem will acquire BioTissue’s Neox and Clarix product lines along with a direct sales force of 20 direct sales representatives and 30-plus independent sales agents focused on acute care settings, said BioStem CEO Jason Matuszweski.
(Shutterstock)
More from Deals
More from Business