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Luminopia’s Digital Therapeutic Shows Early Promise For Intermittent Exotropia In Small Pilot Study
Apr 07 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The pilot study enrolled 10 children aged 4 to 7 years, all with intermittent exotropia in one eye. Patients were prescribed one hour per day of Luminopia therapy, six days a week, for three months. Picture Courtesy: Luminopia
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