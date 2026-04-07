Luminopia’s Digital Therapeutic Shows Early Promise For Intermittent Exotropia In Small Pilot Study

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
The pilot study enrolled 10 children aged 4 to 7 years, all with intermittent exotropia in one eye. Patients were prescribed one hour per day of Luminopia therapy, six days a week, for three months. Picture Courtesy: Luminopia

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